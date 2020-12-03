An Indiahoma man with five prior felony convictions is facing up to 100 years in prison after he was accused of dealing methamphetamine.
Bruce Bronelle Beeson, 53, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, as well as a trio of misdemeanor charges for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, defective motor vehicle and driving with a suspended/cancelled/revoked license, records indicate. Due to five prior felony convictions, he faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted of the trafficking charge
Beeson’s charges stem as the result of a Friday morning traffic stop in Lawton.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Beeson was stopped by detectives from the LPD Special Operations Division near Southwest 42nd Street and Lee Boulevard due to a malfunctioning brake light. Beeson said he didn’t have a license but offered an identification card while trying to avoid eye contact, according to investigators.
When Beeson’s information was run by police, his prior criminal background came up and a K9 officer was called to the scene. The K9 had a positive alert to drugs inside the Ford F-150 pickup, the affidavit states.
During a search of the truck, a glass pipe used for smoking meth was found in a jacket in the back seat. According to the affidavit, inside a backpack was a large baggie containing meth, as well as a smaller baggie containing meth and a spoon, and several unused small baggies. Inside a zipped pocket of the bag, a scale, four more unused small baggies, some Q-tips, and two open packages of syringes were also recovered. Another container with meth residue also was found.
Police reported recovering just over 30 grams of meth and $2,276 in cash, the affidavit states.
Beeson has prior felony convictions: Comanche County — December 1995, possession of a sawed-off shotgun; May 1999, second-degree burglary and false declaration of ownership; and April 2003, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; and in Oklahoma County — February 2010, carrying contraband in a penal institution, records indicate.
Beeson is being held on $50,000 bond and returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021, for his preliminary hearing conference.