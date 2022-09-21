DUNCAN — An unidentified 3-year-old boy who was found not breathing shortly after 10:45 a.m. Monday at an apartment in Duncan has died.
The unidentified boy was found shortly after 10:45 a.m. Monday at an apartment at Elm Terrace Apartments, 206 E. Elm. The boy was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment. He was later airlifted to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center’s trauma center, according to a statement by Loisdawn Jones, Duncan Police information officer.
After his condition was reported to be deteriorating Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released information he died at 5:26 p.m., Jones stated.
Investigators believed the boy’s injuries were considered “questionable” and didn’t match stories about what happened. The boy’s mother’s boyfriend told police he had pushed the child down, which caused the boy to strike his head, according to Jones The mother said after that, the boy became sick and threw up.
The boyfriend was arrested and taken to jail. As of Wednesday, he has not been charged.
The investigation is ongoing with other individuals potentially involved and additional charges may be filed, Jones stated.
