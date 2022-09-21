Tape

DUNCAN — An unidentified 3-year-old boy who was found not breathing shortly after 10:45 a.m. Monday at an apartment in Duncan has died.

The unidentified boy was found shortly after 10:45 a.m. Monday at an apartment at Elm Terrace Apartments, 206 E. Elm. The boy was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment. He was later airlifted to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center’s trauma center, according to a statement by Loisdawn Jones, Duncan Police information officer.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.