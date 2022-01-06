DUNCAN — A Tuesday night single-vehicle rollover wreck east of Duncan sent a Stephens County man to the hospital.
Investigators said it was caused by driving “in a manner not reasonable and proper.”
Eric D. Bush, 48, of Duncan, was flown to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in good condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Bush was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on Osage Road shortly after 7:15 p.m. when he went off the asphalt roadway to the right and struck a culvert, Trooper Mason Lang reported. The truck then crossed both lanes of traffic, went into a broad slide and went off the road to the left. The truck then rolled three times before coming to rest about 2 miles east of Duncan.
Lang reported Bush was wearing a seat belt.
Bush’s condition during the wreck was reported as “apparently normal” and Lang determined driving in an improper and unreasonable manner was its cause.