Kim Jones said Greenwood District’s history as a successful, thriving town is just as important as the race riot and massacre that completely destroyed the Tulsa community in 1921.
She and Onreka Johnson made certain the youthful participants in their Teamwork Makes the Dream Work and The Next Step Inc. programs knew the history and faces of the early-day black Americans who created the original Greenwood District, then fought to ensure the ravaged town came back from the ashes within years of its destruction.
The efforts of students participating in a summer program was highlighted Friday with the dedication of a 3-D model of a section of the town, an area that boasted notable hotels such as the Stradford, as well as the Vernon AME Church that still exists today. It was heavily damaged in the riot that killed an estimated 300 residents and injured hundreds more, and destroyed scores of businesses and the homes of 5,000 people.
Christened the Black Wall Street, the Greenwood District was an area of Tulsa populated by African Americans. In the early 1900s, it held one of the most prominent concentration of black-owned businesses in the nation, with 35 blocks of structures and 11,000 residents. At its height, the Greenwood District had 600 businesses, 21 churches, 21 restaurants, 30 grocery stores, plus amenities such as a hospital, post office, schools and a bus system.
Some of those structures can more easily be imagined now, courtesy of a 3-D rendition of several city blocks created by engineering students at Cameron University. That 3-D depiction is at Central Plaza, but Johnson, who also is the Ward 7 City Council representative, said officials want to move the model into Lawton City Hall for the city’s birthday celebration in August. But its ultimate home will be the Oklahoma State Capitol, if things work out, Johnson said.
Bryan Stratton, one of the Cameron engineering students who helped create the 3-D model, said he and his fellow classmates worked from pictures that were available of the Greenwood District, translating what they saw to 3-D models that they placed in the diorama among carefully marked streets, amidst trees and surrounded by the railroad tracks that marked Greenwood. He admitted there wasn’t a lot of data from which to work.
Jones helped fill out some of the details. Admitting that she loves looking at old newspapers, Jones was able to cull pictures of businesses from newspapers of the time, as well as advertisements that such businesses may have run, and group shots of businesspeople and residents in the thriving community.
That helps Isabella Miller easily tell the story of Dr. Andrew C. Jackson, one of the best African-American surgeons in the United States and a resident of Greenwood District. Miller said she was amazed by what she learned about Jackson, to include the fact he was behind efforts to create the Tulsa Relief Fund.
“A Go Fund Me Page,” Miller said, equating what Jackson did to today’s fundraising efforts.
Jackson died in the 1921 massacre, she said.
She and her siblings love the history they learned during the project.
Caleb Miller tells the story of Simon Berry, who crafted a transportation business that featured an airplane (the poster he uses to illustrate his story shows Berry posing next to an airplane). Jones said Berry also was instrumental in helping Tulsa create its bus system.
“He transported people all over the place,” Caleb Miller said, adding he loves the idea learning more about history. “It’s fun to me.”
Gabriella Miller tells the story of Buck Colbert Franklin, an attorney who is the reason Greenwood could be re-created from the ashes. Franklin was the attorney who successfully challenged the City of Tulsa’s hastily-enacted law that banned residents from rebuilding, getting that law overturned. It’s a bit of history that makes her smile.
“I love history,” she said, of the stories she and other youths learned about the thriving Greenwood community.
Jones said that was her intent when she created the Greenwood Project, which, coupled with STEM research and entrepreneurial studies, was the theme for this year’s Teamwork Makes the Dream Work. Jones said she deliberately focused attention on Greenwood District before its destruction to let youths see what people can do.
“It’s one of the things I noticed: the skill set and the mind set of those who created Greenwood,” she said, adding her goal was to translate that to today’s youths.