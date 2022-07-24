Kim Jones said Greenwood District’s history as a successful, thriving town is just as important as the race riot and massacre that completely destroyed the Tulsa community in 1921.

She and Onreka Johnson made certain the youthful participants in their Teamwork Makes the Dream Work and The Next Step Inc. programs knew the history and faces of the early-day black Americans who created the original Greenwood District, then fought to ensure the ravaged town came back from the ashes within years of its destruction.

Recommended for you