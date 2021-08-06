Police are investigating the second stabbing within a week at Lawton Correctional Facility.
Lawton police were called around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, after an unidentified inmate was stabbed. The inmate was taken to a local hospital.
When a Lawton police officer asked where it happened in an unidentified housing pod, the response heard over the emergency radio was: “The whole pod.”
This is the second stabbing incident at the prison LPD is investigating within a week.
On Saturday afternoon, police were called to the prison for a stabbing in Building 400, Pod C, Cell 110. The victim had several cuts and punctures on his back near his left shoulder and one puncture wound had pierced his left lung.
The victim told investigators he’d had a bad deal with the suspect about some unidentified drugs. He said his most recent memory was of the suspect kicking him in the face and he didn’t remember being stabbed.