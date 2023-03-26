A $25 million plan to expand amenities in Elmer Thomas Park would divide Lawton’s only regional park into four broad categories, adding new activities to popular existing ones.
The conceptual plan crafted by Halff Associates was presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission Thursday. Commissioners mostly liked what they saw, as project manager James Hazzard moved through the analysis and presented Halff’s ideas for upgrading the popular park.
Hazard said while Halff wants to add features such as an aquatics center, an active family recreation area and a skatepark, staffers also want to retain the things that make Elmer Thomas Park what it is — open spaces, popular museums, a well-used auditorium, walking and biking trails, and the prairie dogs beloved by visitors. And, the plan won’t transform the park overnight. It will be years before the proposals envisioned by Halff become reality, Hazzard said of what he described as a phased-in series of upgrades that will transform the park. City of Lawton officials haven’t yet identified any money for the proposed upgrades.
Hazzard said the park is important because it literally is Lawton’s “front door,” adding the City of Lawton already is investing in the area to broaden activities. He cited electrical upgrades that allow Holiday in the Park to continue expanding its displays and activities, as well as sewer and water upgrades. He also mentioned a community initiative to build an inclusive playground adjacent to Playground in the Park, as well as plans to expand a walking trail around Lake Helen.
Halff came up with its list of proposals after analyzing the 167-acre park that stretches from Northwest 2nd Street to the edge of Lawton High and Central Middle School campuses, and between Cache Road and Northwest Ferris Avenue.
Hazard called the $25 million cost a “rough and conservative cost estimate” for what would be a full build-out of everything cited in the conceptual design plan. That plan is to be taken to the City Council for discussion and action April 11, said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James. The aquatics plan, outlining a family aquatics center near the existing spray park, still is being developed, with the Parks and Recreation Commission expected to meet to approve that plan in mid-April.
That aquatics plan is an important part of the Elmer Thomas Park upgrade. Hazzard said Halff’s recommendation to the council will be tackling Elmer Thomas Park upgrades in a phased format, with the aquatics center and related amenities identified as Phase I. That project, estimated at $8 million, is expected to include amenities such as leisure pools (3 feet or less of water), lazy rivers, spray areas and other amenities that are expected to replace Lawton’s three wading pools, and, potentially, the municipal swimming pool on South 11th Street.