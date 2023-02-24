City Council members have signed off on an economic development project that designates $24 million in local dollars to bring a $450 million cobalt refinery to the city's southwest side.
The council was the last of three separate entities who met in special session Thursday to approve a redevelopment agreement with Westwin Elements, a new company that formally announced plans this week to build a refinery in Lawton. In exchange for local pledges, the company will build a $450 million plant (launching the $150 million Phase I by year's end) that will bring 2,335 jobs to the community in five years, with an average income of $100,000.
The Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) has been working with Westwin Elements since summer 2022, designating the process Project Blue Braveheart. It helped put the components together that calls for Phase I construction to begin by Dec. 31, 2023, and be completed within 18 months.
All four entities, along with representatives from the FISTA Development Trust Authority, attended Thursday's council meeting to witness the final portion of the agreement.
Richard Rogalski, the former Lawton deputy city manager who is the city's economic development consultant, said the process was the result of multiple people working together to meld different components into a single agreement. Those include citizens who approved the Capital Improvements Program that helps fund local incentives, to work by economic development entities that created the TIF process, to LEDC who "kinda went overboard" on a recruitment effort expected to change the face of Lawton.
"This is not a small deal," Rogalski said.
Details had been previously worked out, but were finalized and "fleshed out" by the redevelopment agreement, Rogalski said of the details that specify a $126 million private investment by Westwin Elements and $24 million in local incentives to fund Phase I.
Rogalski also said while the majority of public discussion has been about a cobalt refinery, the agreement specifies the refinement of cobalt, nickel "and other essential minerals," meaning ores other than cobalt could be refined at the plant. Rogalksi said the partnership that Westwin Elements CEO KaLeigh Long has with Kamran Khozan, chairman of the Canada-based CVMR, also brings a unique, patented process that will use a safer technique to refine ore into cobalt.
The agreement also specifies the number of jobs to be created each year, from 200 in year one to 2,335 by year five. Rogalski said the company meets the terms of its agreement only through jobs that average $100,000 a year, meaning the potential is for more than 2,335 jobs. It has been estimated those 2,335 initial jobs will bring another 2,500 support jobs, meaning a net increase, of 5,000 jobs, he said.
Addressing concerns about potential dangers in the refining process, Rogalski said Khozan has patented a process that uses gas extraction, meaning no release of gas into the atmosphere and nothing like acid to taint the environment. Rogalski said the contract also requires the company to have environmental insurance.
"It's as safe as we can make it in the community," he said.
CCIDA member Fred Fitch, responding to some audience concerns, said Khozan, who is "35 percent of Westwin Elements," holds more than 30 patents and is in demand across the globe for his expertise in extraction methods. Fitch said it also is Khozan's CVMR that will built the Lawton plant, something he has done elsewhere, including a plant now under construction in Amarillo.
Fitch said the effect on Lawton will be bigger than the effect Goodyear had when it opened 45 years ago. He said Westwin Element's workforce, when fully realized, will include 700 engineers who will earn up to $180,000 a year, along with other jobs that will pay $50,000 to $80,000 annually.