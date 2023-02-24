City Council members have signed off on an economic development project that designates $24 million in local dollars to bring a $450 million cobalt refinery to the city's southwest side.

The council was the last of three separate entities who met in special session Thursday to approve a redevelopment agreement with Westwin Elements, a new company that formally announced plans this week to build a refinery in Lawton. In exchange for local pledges, the company will build a $450 million plant (launching the $150 million Phase I by year's end) that will bring 2,335 jobs to the community in five years, with an average income of $100,000.