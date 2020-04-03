Lawton police identified a 21-year-old man arrested in connection to Tuesday night’s shooting death of another man.
Few other details have been released regarding the death of Cody Newman, 22, the eighth homicide victim in the city this year.
The suspect was arrested and booked for second-degree manslaughter, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.
Police were called around 10:40 p.m. to a home in the 1800 block of Northwest Lake on the report of a shooting. Newman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jenkins said it is unknown what happened that led to the shooting. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to speak with witnesses.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Although he was booked for the manslaughter charge, he has not been formally charged in Comanche County District Court.
Emergency radio traffic shortly after the shooting reported that an unconscious man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and he was not breathing. The caller also said it was an accidental shooting.
