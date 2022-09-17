DUNCAN — A Grady County man pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and was set for trial in April 2023 in Stephens County District Court.
He’s accused of taking advantage of the pain of an addicted customer and killing him through an overdose in October 2021.
Mark Lamar James Richardson, 50, of Chickasha, appeared before Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham where he entered a plea of not guilty to a count of first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
A jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. April 17, 2023, records indicate.
Richardson is accused of supplying the drugs that caused the Oct. 1, 2021, death of 31-year-old Joshua Camuel Edgar; “acute Fentanyl poisoning” was the cause of death, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Law enforcement traced Edgar’s text messages with Richardson that identified the origin of the suspected fatal drug deal on Sept. 30, 2021, in Chickasha, according to investigators.
Believing he was buying M/30 oxycodone pills, Edgar received a counterfeit batch containing fentanyl, the affidavit states. Investigators believe Richardson knew the drugs were counterfeit and possibly more potent than expected.
Oxycodone has weaker effects compared to fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine. In comparison, morphine is one-and-a-half times more powerful than oxycodone, according to therecoveryvillage.com.
Richardson has several prior felony convictions from Grady County: June 1992, bail jumping, drug distribution, transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle and receiving stolen property; January 1993, receiving stolen property; June 2004, DUI with liquor or drugs; September 2004, drug possession; and September 2004, drug possession, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
After the arrest warrant was issued in March, Richardson made his initial court appearance June 24 after being held in another jurisdiction.
Richardson remains in the Stephens County Detention Center on $5 million bond.