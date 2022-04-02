DUNCAN — A 26-year-old Duncan man learned the repercussions of a 2021 prison escape during a revocation hearing Thursday.
Preston Whittington, 26, was sentenced Thursday in Stephens County District Court to serve an additional 10 years in prison, records indicate.
Now residing at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Whittington pleaded guilty in December 2019 to felony counts of kidnapping and domestic abuse — assault and battery, records indicate. He was to serve 10 years of a 20-year sentence with the balance suspended.
Whittington made an escape from the state prison in early March 2021. He is accused of beating up a female prison guard and taking a vehicle. His flight involved more stolen vehicles and ended in Wichita Falls, Texas, when the OnStar device on the vehicle he was driving was disabled. He was arrested after he’d gone into a store and changed clothes before, investigators said, he stole several items.
It wouldn’t be the first crime wave Whittington has been accused of committing.
In June 2019, Whittington pleaded guilty to felony counts of attempted second-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate.
Whittington and two 17 year olds were found guilty of break-ins at two Stephens County convenience stores.
Whittington also was sentenced in that case in December 2019 and received seven years to serve for the burglary, three years for the attempted burglary and another five years for contributing to delinquency. Sentences for all counts were to be served concurrently.
Pittsburg County District Court is where Whittington still faces felony charges for his escape: assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, larceny of automobile and escaping from the Department of Corrections, records indicate.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 11 for this case.