The year 2020 proved to be as deadly a year as any in recent memory in Lawton.
•Ryan Keith Riboldi was the city’s first homicide of 2020 when he died from a heroin overdose on Jan. 2, 2020.
Quique Tamboura Lamour Johnson, 41, and Jennifer Lanee Curry, 33, both of Lawton, were accused of selling Riboldi the drugs that killed him.
Investigators discovered Ribaldi dead at 1507 NW Euclid, a syringe loaded with a heroin/morphine mixture and empty baggies found near him.
Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to serve eight years for manslaughter and concurrently five years for conspiracy to commit distribution of heroin.
•Infant Poolaw was stillborn on Jan. 4, 2020. The child’s mother, Brittney Marie Poolaw, 19, of Lawton, was charged with first-degree manslaughter after she admitted to using methamphetamine intravenously. An autopsy revealed the child’s brain and liver contained the drug.
•Brian C. Piper, 31, was killed Jan. 17, 2020, due to multiple stab wounds from an altercation while at Lawton Correctional Facility. No charges have been filed in his death.
•Angel Conner, 28, was killed following a shooting early the morning of Jan. 18, 2020, in what began as a domestic incident at the DistrictSIX10 apartments, 602 SW 52nd.
Richard Rasheed Smith, 24, was charged Jan. 22, 2020, with first-degree murder as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse and reckless conduct with a firearm.
•Kindra Blevins (Johnson), 31, was found dead Jan. 29, 2020, inside a home in the 2500 block Southwest C. The State Medical Examiner determined she died from multiple stab wounds. She’d also suffered injuries from battery and had been covered in an unidentified chemical.
Her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Purdy, 26, of Oklahoma City, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death. He is being held on $2 million bond.
•Quashawn Bell, 28, and Mari Medina, 29, were killed by a murder/suicide shooting Feb. 14, 2020, at 4509 SW Park. According to the State Medical Examiner, Bell shot Medina in the head before turning the gun on himself.
•Caleb Kosechata, 24, was killed by a hit-and-run driver the night of March 9, 2020, while walking in the 1100 block of South Sheridan Road. No suspect has been identified.
•Darian Harris, 30, was killed the morning of March 25, 2020, while on the porch of 4504 SW Park. Arrest warrants were issued April 3 for Jaylen Parker, 18, of Lawton, for allegations of second-degree murder and Dayton James Parker, 22, of Apache, with accessory to second-degree murder for his death. Peter Rodriguez also was charged as an accessory.
Harris was killed over drugs and money, according to a witness.
•Cody Newman, 22, was killed during an incident the night of March 31, 2020, at a home in the 1800 block of Northwest Lake. Jonathan Andrew Gillespie, 22, of Lawton, was charged with first-degree manslaughter. He told police he was twirling a handgun “like a cowboy” and it went off, killing his friend, according to the probable cause affidavit.
•Shaun Loud, 42, was killed during a stabbing incident shortly before 3 a.m. May 23, 2020, at a home in the 2100 block of Northwest Oak. Following a manhunt that found him in Duncan, David Flores Villanueva, 39, was arrested for the crime.
•Doretta Rhodes died June 12, 2020, from an overdose following a night of ingesting a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Although not charged with intentionally killing her, Ebony Ursery, 34, and Corey Anthony Bell, 48, of Lawton, have been charged with felony counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substance, including possession with intent to distribute.
• Mamie I. Caldwell, 65, of Lawton, was shot twice and killed the evening of June 25 outside her apartment at the Raintree Apartments, 1401 SW B. She died from a gunshot wound from behind that injured Caldwell’s brain and fractured her skull. She also was shot in the lower leg.
Another victim, an unidentified male, was taken to a local hospital with a wound to the shoulder area. He was treated and released from the hospital within a few days.
Investigators are sharing little regarding motivation, suspects or further details.
•Patricia Satterwhite, 32, died July 1, 2020, at 1716 SW 13th from undisclosed injuries. It was determined to likely be due to foul play, according to investigators following the receipt of the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report.
Firefighters discovered her while responding to a fire at the vacant home. The house was fully-engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring house before it was stopped. Satterhite was discovered by firefighters who were checking the home’s interior.
Satterhite’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City where she was identified and an autopsy performed. The Constitution is awaiting a response to a request with the ME’s office for release of the official autopsy report.
•Jose Matos was stabbed to death the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2020, during an incident at the Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road. Robert Adair was seen by witnesses fleeing on a bicycle.
Adair, 39, of Lawton, was with a felony count of second-degree murder. He faces between 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
•Donald Bowman, 60, was found dead the morning of Sept. 4, 2020, from a gunshot wound to the head. He was discovered by police in his bed at his home at 203 NW Northwood during a welfare check. He was killed the night before from gunfire.
Ziakorey Demon Barner, a.k.a. Foe Day, 25, of Oklahoma City, was charged with first-degree murder for firing 17 gunshots into Bowman’s home mistakenly while trying to shoot Bowman’s neighbor due to being angry about a Facebook post.
•Haydn Marshall Williams, 24, was shot and killed the morning of Sept. 10, 2020, during an incident at 1806 SW Monroe.
Jerry D. Anderson is free on $15,000 bond after he was charged with first-degree manslaughter.
•Tashiro Tillman was shot and killed the morning of Oct. 11, 2020, in what investigators believe to be a case of justifiable homicide. Officials believe Tillman was breaking into the home at 918 SW 3rd Street. No charges have been filed.
• Douglas Patrick Armondi Jr. was killed in a shooting incident around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 18, at 2104 NW 20th.
Bryan Derrel Bruce, 42, of Lawton, was charged with first-degree manslaughter. He is free on $10,000 bond.
Bruce told investigators that he accidentally shot Armondi in an attempt to break up an argument between him and his son regarding his ex-wife, who was dating Armondi. He said he believed the gun was unloaded when he grabbed it, pointed it at Armondi and told him to leave his home.
•Duane Scott Murray II, 30, of Lawton, was killed by Lawton police the morning of Nov. 19, 2020, following a standoff with police. Investigators said he broke into an apartment at 1420 NW Hunter Road shortly after 2 a.m. and made a woman disrobe at gunpoint. She got away and police were called.
Following a one-hour standoff, investigators said he pointed a weapon and was shot by police. According to the State Medical Examiner’s office, he died from a gunshot to the head.
The incident remains under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
• An unidentified 3-month-old boy died from a violent shaking incident that happened the night of Nov. 25, 2020, in an apartment at 2111 NW Lindy. The child died six days later at an Oklahoma City hospital where he was being treated for trauma to the right side of the head.
Wallace Cleveland Clay III, 23, of Lawton, was charged with a count of second-degree murder. He is in the Comanche County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.
•Charlene Thomas, 59, of Lawton, died Dec. 10, 2020, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she had been taken for treatment for multiple stab wounds received four days earlier.
Although the hospital reported Thomas’ death was due to COVID-related complications, she has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The Constitution is awaiting a response from the Medical Examiner’s to a request for the autopsy report.
Thomas was found by police early the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, lying on her back, covered in blood with multiple stab wounds and unable to speak inside the kitchen at 1611 SW Avenue I. She had made her way from another home where she’d been attacked, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police found her through following a blood trail. Witnesses told of seeing Alex Jordan Dill, 24, with a knife in his hand during the bizarre spree of violence.
Dill said Thomas “reminded him of his deceased mother and he isn’t sure why he assaulted her,” the affidavit states, according to the affidavit.
Dill, of Lawton, has been charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a medical care provider, records indicate.
•Andrew Franco died Dec. 16, 2020, inside a home near Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road, according to a release from Lawton police.
Franco had been working alone as a handyman at the home but failed to return to work. He was found dead inside the home and investigators said there was the appearance of an assault.
A potential suspect was seen leaving the home through the back door and walking northbound.
Several days after Franco’s discovery, investigators received an undisclosed piece of evidence that led to the believe foul play was involved in the death.
The Constitution awaits a response to a request with the Medical Examiner’s office for the autopsy report, when available.
•Curtis Dodd was found unconscious and not breathing the night of Dec. 23, 2020. Investigators are awaiting the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report before determining if a homicide investigation will be opened.
Lawton Police Officers Joshua Murrow and Christopher Biegler responded shortly after 8 p.m. to 2001 SW B on a call for a male unconscious and not breathing.
The officer found Dodd partially wrapped in a blanket and lying face down in the floor of a bathroom, the report states. He was unresponsive, cold to the touch and already in rigor mortis, confirming that he’d been dead too long to resuscitate.
Dodd was transported to Oklahoma City for autopsy. The Constitution awaits a response to a request for the Medical Examiner’s report, as well.
If you have any information regarding any of these cases, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.