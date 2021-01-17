The past year saw a trio of homicides outside the Lawton city limits.
One Comanche County death by foul play remains under investigation into the new year.
•Colan Samuel Warner Jr., 29, was killed during an April 3, 2020, incident at a northern county home.
The man who confessed to his killing was first charged with first-degree manslaughter, but later the District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge to second-degree murder.
Stevie Leonard Cooper, 50, of Lawton, is accused of shooting Warner to death during an incident at Cooper’s mobile home at 9755 NW 4-Mile Road. Investigators alleged him to have demonstrated “a conscious disregard” for Warner’s safety, which caused the shooting.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home on the report of a disturbance involving a gunshot. A deputy found Warner lying face down on the floor of the mobile home’s master bedroom, according to the search warrant affidavit. He also saw what appeared to be a possible bullet entry wound on Coleman’s nose. A 410 gauge bolt-action rifle was found in the room.
Cooper, who had been home at the time of the shooting, fled in a GMC pickup, the affidavit states. He drove through a locked steel gate to make his escape. It is believed he took the shooting weapon with him when he fled.
Soon after, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found Cooper after he crashed into a Caddo County utility pole. Cooper confessed to a trooper that he’d shot someone. Inside the crashed pickup, investigators found a counterfeit $100 bill, and live rounds for the 410 rifle and a .22 caliber gun, according to the affidavit. No gun was recovered.
Inside Cooper’s home, several .22 caliber and 410 rounds were discovered in the master bedroom by investigators, as well as two .22 caliber shells and a broken light bulb used as a drug pipe, along with a cigarette. Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley told The Constitution that he believed drug activity was most likely involved in the shooting.
Cooper is being held on $300,000 bond. He is slated for the March jury trial docket, records indicate.
• James Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga, was killed Nov. 24, 2020, as part of what investigators called the result of an ill-fated love triangle.
Larry Keith Standridge II, 40, of Lawton, has been charged in Comanche County District Court with second-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
Before the incident, the victim told others that if he were killed, it would be the suspect who did it. Investigators believe he was right.
Standridge is accused of the killing committed at Cloud’s home, according to the charge.
Cloud was discovered after he failed to show up for work on Nov. 24, 2020. A co-worker went to Cloud’s home at 604 Monroe discovered him dead and called for law enforcement, according to the probable cause affidavit. Evidence showed that Cloud had been shot, dragged across the floor of his home and left lying on the kitchen floor.
Investigators learned that Standridge was the ex-fiancé of a woman who connected the two men.
She told investigators that she and Cloud were friends who grew intimate while she was involved with Standridge. She said that Standridge “was jealous of James and had at one point threatened to kill” him as well as several others who she had been involved with, according to the affidavit.
Standridge was previously accused of kidnapping, restraining, terrorizing and sexually abusing the woman over a three-day period of Nov. 10-12, 2020.
Standridge was charged Nov. 18, 2020, in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse — assault and battery, court records indicate. He bailed out of jail on $30,000 bond that day.
In Cloud’s murder, Standridge’s white Jeep Compass was seen parked at Cloud’s home by witnesses who heard a gunshot the night of the murder. He also was seen standing on Cloud’s porch.
Investigators said that Standridge has denied involvement in the killing. The gun has not been recovered.
Following his Nov. 25, 2020, arrest, the District Attorney’s office filed a motion to increase Standridge’s bond for the kidnapping case. Special District Judge Grant Sheperd increased the bond to $500,000 due to being “a significant risk to the community.”
For the kidnapping case, Standridge is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. March 8 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Standridge’s bond for the murder charge was set at $500,000. According to court records, he returns to court at 3 p.m. March 21 for his preliminary hearing conference.
•Cory Rines, 20, of Lawton, was discovered on the side of a southwest county road the morning of Dec. 5, 2020, naked and dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Rines was found on the side of the road near the intersection of Southwest Coombs Road and Red Elk Road. He’d been stripped of his clothing and identification, and it took through the weekend to to identify him. The State Medical Examiner’s Office told The Constitution that Rines died from a gunshot wound of the head.
Little other information has been released to the public. The case remains open with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have information about Rines’ death, call the Sheriff’s Office, 580-353-4280.
