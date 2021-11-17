A 20-year-old Lawton man was sentenced to serve two concurrent life terms in prison for killing Tariq Jackson in November 2019.
Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced Isaac Malik Mclennan to serve life sentences to two felony counts: first-degree murder — deliberate intent and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Mclennan also was ordered to pay $24,325.06 in medical bills, burial expenses and to the Crime Victims Compensation fund, records indicate. He also will have to register as a violent offender with the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act.
In Oklahoma, a life term is considered 45 years. Due to the violence of the crime, Mclennan will have to serve a mandatory 38.3 years in prison before consideration for parole.
Mclennan entered his blind guilty plea on Sept. 28, the day before he was due to begin trial before a Comanche County jury. Sentencing was up to Neuwirth’s discretion. Following a pre-sentence investigation, he made his final ruling.
Mclennan is one of three men accused in the death of Jackson, who was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.
Larry Charles Washington, 27, and Jalen Jones-Harris, 21, both of Lawton, were each charged with accessory after the fact in Comanche County District Court, records indicate. The allegation is punishable by between 5 and 45 years in prison.
Lawton police found Jackson with a gunshot wound to the head. He was lying in the roadway in the 3800 block of Northwest Arlington the morning of Nov. 6, 2019.
Investigators the killing was the result of an argument about drugs and money.
Washington drove Harris and Mclennan to 3823 NW Arlington to speak with Jackson, according to the probable cause affidavit. Parking the vehicle two houses down from Jackson’s home, Mclennan called Jackson via SnapChat and asked him to come outside. When he did, they argued about drugs and money Mclennan believed were stolen from him, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told investigators that’s when Mclennan shot Jackson in the head.
Jones-Harris was scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced on Oct. 21 in District Judge Scott Meaders’ courtroom. He is now scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. Thursday, records indicate.
Washington is scheduled for trial as part of the January 2022 jury docket.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.