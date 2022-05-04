A pair of separate cases have landed a 20-year-old Lawton man in jail on $75,000 total bond for allegations he committed a one-man crime wave.
Jonathan Roy Clark, 20, of Lawton, made his initial appearances Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for two separate sets of felony charges, records indicate.
Clark received a felony charge of grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny in the first case, records indicate. In the second, he received felony counts of first-degree burglary, robbery by force or fear and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a pair of misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
In the larceny case, Clark is accused of using his girlfriend’s access code to the safe at Braum’s Ice Cream, 1318 W. Lee, while it was closed and taking $1,600 in cash, according to the charges.
Clark’s girlfriend, whom he was living with, was texted the new vault code shortly before. Investigators believe he used access to her phone as well as her store keys to break into the store while it was closed shortly after 3:30 a.m. April 17, the probable cause affidavit states. Security video showed Clark inside the store at the time.
Police arrested Clark Monday morning following a robbery call investigators said led back to him. According to Sgt. Chris Puetz’s statement, the victim had been asleep at his home in the 700 block of Southwest I Avenue when shortly after midnight, he was awakened by a strike from Clark with a baseball bat, the affidavit states. He said the intruder was standing over him and demanding money.
The victim told Puetz he gave Clark $300 from his pocket and held it out before being struck several more times. He said Clark took his money and wallet and left, according to the affidavit.
Puetz stated the man had visible marks on his forehead, left elbow and right ankle from the incident. The victim knows Clark from meeting several times, the affidavit states. The back door was found damaged and a black bat recovered outside the home. He directed investigators to Clark’s home in the 800 block of Southwest 9th Street.
Clark, who was identified as the suspect in several other burglaries, was found and visually identified by the victim and arrested for the robbery, Puetz stated. While being taken into custody, a bag containing several blue pills identified as Oxycontin, as well as a bottle with a small amount of marijuana and a pipe to smoke it were recovered, the affidavit states.
Held on $25,000 bond for the Braum’s burglary allegation and another $50,000 for the robbery charges, Clark returns to court at 3 p.m. July 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, according to court records.