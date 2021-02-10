A 41-year-old Lawton man will serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to pulling the trigger in a motorcycle club initiation ritual that killed a man in September 2019.
Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth sentenced Jeremiah Brown to four years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody with two years to serve behind bars, records indicate. He’ll also have two years of DOC supervision upon release.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019, at 4308 NW Pollard. Brown and Mark Gustafson were members of the Deadman’s Nomads motorcycle club. Witnesses said Brown and other club members were in a fight earlier in the night and there was suspicion that he could have been involved in causing the club members to be beaten up, the affidavit states. He has been involved in other motorcycle clubs and was familiar with the discipline applied to disloyal club members.
Brown was called to a bar to meet with club members following the incident with Gustafson. According to the affidavit, Brown knew the other club members were angry, and he’d been assaulted by them in the past. He was told to go back to the clubhouse on Pollard and get it ready for the club members’ return. He told investigators that he was worried for his safety and should have gone home.
After getting the clubhouse ready, Brown left to give a family member a ride home from work and then returned to the clubhouse. Brown told investigators that he was still concerned for his safety, but he returned to the clubhouse.
Brown and other witnesses told investigators that Gustafson had a 9mm pistol he set down on the bar. Gustafson picked up the pistol and handed it to Brown, who was behind the bar, and told him to take it. Gustafson then followed a “biker club initiation” and told Brown to pull the trigger — the pistol wasn’t supposed to be loaded, according to the affidavit. Brown said he didn’t know if the gun was loaded and never saw Gustafson check the chamber.
With the gun pointed to his head, Gustafson told Brown “if you trust me” to pull the trigger. Brown told investigators, “When I pulled the trigger, the gun went off.”
The State Medical Examiner reported that Gustafson was killed by a gunshot wound at very close range with a muzzle imprint left on Gustafson’s forehead. He also had multiple red abrasions and purple contusions to the left ear and his nasal bone was fractured.