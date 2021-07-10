A 54-year-old Lawton woman is to serve two years in the Comanche County Detention Center after pleading guilty to causing a 2019 morning of mayhem in a southwest Lawton club parking lot.
Melissa Jenell Parrish appeared Thursday before Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders where she pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident and endangering others while eluding police, court records indicate.
Meaders gave Parrish a 10-year sentence with the Department of Corrections with two years to serve in the Comanche County Detention Center and two years of Department of Corrections Supervision upon release. She received another five years with two years to serve in the county jail for the endangering charge and two years to serve in the county jail, all concurrent, records indicate.
Lawton police responded the morning of Sept. 14, 2019, to the parking lot of C.W. Scooters, 7700 W. Lee, about a white Ford pickup that had run into parked cars in the lot. While en route, police were advised that shots had been fired and someone had been run over.
Witnesses told police Parish, who was driving the truck, entered the parking lot and struck almost a dozen vehicles. According to the incident report, a security guard tried to shoot the tires out of the truck to prevent it from hitting anyone. This backfired when she allegedly turned the truck toward the man. He tried to shoot the engine block but the truck kept on coming and struck him in the left arm. He received a few scrapes but wasn’t seriously injured.
The truck’s front license plate fell off at the scene but she kept going. The report states the truck left the parking lot but police soon found it facing eastbound in the 7300 block of West Lee Boulevard. When officers arrived, the driver took off and a pursuit entailed.
The truck continued eastbound, but the front passenger tire was seriously damaged, preventing it from traveling very fast. The truck eventually came to a stop near the 5600 block of West Lee and Parrish was taken into custody.