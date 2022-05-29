ELGIN — A 2-year-old boy is in good condition at an Oklahoma City hospital after he was struck by an SUV Friday at the Fort Sill National Cemetery.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified boy, from Bethany, was flown to OU Children’s Hospital where he was admitted with head and internal trunk injuries.
The boy was darting between vehicles in the drive-in lanes at the cemetery, 2½ miles west of Elgin, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday when he ran out in front of the path of an eastbound Ford Explorer driven by Paula Ackley and was struck, according to Trooper Tyrone Dixon’s report.
Ackley, 61, of Cyril, was not injured.
Dixon reported Ackley was not at fault due to the “pedestrian action.”