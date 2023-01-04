DUNCAN — Two Stephens County teens are being charged with vehicular homicides from 2022 investigators blame on impaired driving.
Fatal New Year’s Eve wreck
The New Year’s Eve wreck between an ATV and a Jeep Renegade that left a 79-year-old Velma man dead has led to a murder charge against a Duncan teen accused of driving while impaired due to drugs.
On Wednesday, a felony charge of second-degree murder was filed in Stephens County District Court against Adrian Nathaniel Vargas, 19, records indicate.
The charge is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison. Due to the seriousness of the count, 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before consideration for parole.
Vargas is accused of being high on marijuana when his Jeep collided with Harlen G. Files, who was pronounced dead at the scene a half-mile south of Oklahoma 7 on a Stephens County road, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Wright.
Files had been driving a Kubota Side By Side ATV across the county road around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to help a neighbor with yard work when he was struck by the southbound Jeep, the probable cause affidavit states. Files was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle.
Vargas, 19, of Duncan, and his passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. The Jeep suffered “severe front-end damage” and the Kubota suffered damage to the rear, the affidavit states.
Wright learned Vargas has a suspended driver’s license, according to the affidavit. When asked, Vargas told the trooper he had a medical marijuana card and had smoked before leaving to go home. After being medically cleared, Vargas was arrested.
According to the charge, Vargas has a May 2022 misdemeanor conviction in Jefferson County for driving under the influence of drugs.
Vargas is being held in jail on $250,000 bond and returns to court at 9 a.m. March 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Teen dies in June wreck
Another teen is being charged as a youthful offender for the wreck that killed an unidentified 14-year-old girl due to driving too fast while drunk and high, according to investigators.
A felony youthful offender count was filed Wednesday in Stephens County District Court charging Keegan Cash Mandrell, 16, of Marlow, with a count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
A youthful offender charge allows the court to try the teen as an adult due to the serious nature of the crime.
Mandrell is accused driving between 76 to 91 mph on a Stephens County road on June 20, 2022, while drinking Fireball and with marijuana in his bloodstream.
Trooper Ryan Hayes stated Mandrell was driving a Pontiac Torrant westbound on Renfrow Road with three other people in the car, two of whom were juveniles, en route to Duncan Lake to go swimming, the affidavit states. Soon after arriving, Mandrell decided to head back to a home for a phone charger and drove “at a very high rate of speed” on Renfrow Road.
Mandrell blew through the stop sign at Clear Creek Road, going airborne, before impacting the pavement and losing control, according to the affidavit. The Pontiac went off the roadway to the left and began to overturn, Hayes stated.
While overturning, a teen identified as “K.F.”, 14, was partially ejected out the rear passenger window and was killed at the scene, the affidavit states. Blackwell and the other two passengers were treated for injuries and released.
Through interviews, investigators learned Mandrell had brought a bottle of the cinnamon flavored whiskey to pick up the others, along with marijuana, according to Hayes. Parents later showed investigators video taken just before the wreck with the 14-year-old girl only wearing the seatbelt on her lap.
Data from the Life360 app showed there were six high speed events, one hard-braking event and the fastest speed recorded at 91 mph, the affidavit states.
A toxicology test by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation showed that Mandrell had a 0.06 blood alcohol content as well as marijuana THC compounds in his bloodstream, the affidavit states.