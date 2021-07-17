Investigators are focusing on two persons of interest in a Thursday afternoon shooting at a northwest Lawton apartment complex.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, said the many witnesses who spoke to detectives are helping build a case.
“Detectives have two persons of interest after speaking with the witnesses,” he said.
No further details about suspect(s) or what happened have been released.
Police were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday to the Regency Apartments, 20 NW Mission Blvd., regarding shots fired. One person suffering from a gunshot wound was found lying in the parking lot, Grubbs said. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not provided further information about the victim.
Witnesses said the victim was simply caught in a crossfire of bullets. Evidence in the parking lot showed several bullet casings marked by crime scene investigators with yellow placards that littered the scene. At least one vehicle appeared to have suffered a broken window from a bullet.