DUNCAN — Two months and two days after an arrest warrant was issued, a Stephens County man accused of sex crimes against a young child between the ages of 7 and 13 is in jail on $2.5 million bond.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Jan. 26 in Stephens County District Court for Charles Lynn Woods, 59, of Marlow, for counts of lewd acts with a minor child under 12 and for first-degree rape by instrumentation of a victim under the age of 14, records indicate. He made his initial court appearance Monday.
The rape charge is punishable by up to life in prison and sentencing for either charge means that at least 85 percent of the time must be served before becoming eligible for parole.
Stephens County Sheriff’s investigators received a report concerning the allegations in early December 2021 that included a written statement by the girl, according to the warrant affidavit. Woods is accused of beginning the abuse by improperly touching the girl when she was 7 years old. She claimed the acts escalated when she turned 10, the affidavit states.
Investigators were present during a phone call between the girl and Wood where he didn’t deny the allegations. According to the affidavit, he repeatedly said, “he was sorry,” he “didn’t mean to do anything if I ever did” and, “It’s just something that happened and I don’t care for it to happen ever.”
Woods returns to court at 9 a.m. June 1 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.