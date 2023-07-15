Sgt. Meko Friday already knows exactly what his first meal will be once he and his fellow soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery, arrive in South Korea. But prior to deployment, they conducted the casing of the colors on Friday afternoon in Rinehart Hall, 2730 Bragg Road, on Fort Sill.
It's a tradition in the military to properly store a unit's flag, or colors, prior to military deployment. Once the soldiers arrive in South Korea, an uncasing ceremony will take place.
"We are an extremely well-trained group of professionals," Lt. Col. Peter Crosthwaite, commander of the battalion, said. "We are standing firm with our allies, and we will be a deterrent against any type of aggression."
The 2-20th Field Artillery Battalion uses Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, or MLRS, to hit targets over a long distance. Crosthwaite said he expects his unit to become even more skilled in South Korea due to different conditions such as terrain and climate.
"The peninsula is subject to drastic climate changes," he said, emphasizing that in winters, it could get up to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit, giving it the nickname "Korean Cold." However, Crosthwaite added, his unit would get "prime training opportunities."
Although the so-called rotational deployment will only last for 7-9 months, it will be a time without family and friends. This, however, would bring the unit together and unite them, Crosthwaite said, and help them learn and grow.
"They'll miss me," Pvt. First Class Jerny Reyes said about his parents, adding that they were excited for him regardless. One of the biggest problems while stationed in South Korea, he said, was the time change, which is 14 hours.
"I'm excited," he said. It's the first deployment for the fire control specialist. Some things he said he was looking forward to were working with different units, experiencing new cultures — and Korean food.