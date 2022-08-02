A 1980 Lawton High School class ring was found in a dumpster in Waco, Texas. Now, two women from the Class of 1980 are working to get it back to the family of the owner.
Frances Long and Stephanie Keester, the women spearheading the search, are fairly certain the ring belonged to David Dempsey, a Lawton High School saxophonist who graduated with them.
Dempsey was born in Germany in 1967, and died in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 2010, at the age of 47. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1980, and worked in graphic design in the Dallas area for most of his life.
Apart from this, it’s hard to say much about who Dempsey was, according to Long.
“I had a few classes with him,” Long said. “From what I knew of him, he was nice, and he was very shy, and he wasn’t a big participant in a lot of stuff.”
Long started her search a few weeks ago, after the man who found the ring, Francis Jones, posted about the find in the Lawton High School Class of 1980 Facebook group.
Jones lives in Waco, and goes dumpster diving around move-out time for Baylor University students every year.
“Every year about graduating time the students get ready to move and, believe it or not, throw out a lot of valuable stuff,” Jones said.
Jones gathers the things he finds, and sets up a booth at a local flea market, using the money he gets from the items to pay for a yearly family trip to Galveston. When he found the ring, for the first time in his year’s of dumpster diving, Jones opted to reach out and see who might be interested in getting the ring back.
“It’s a class ring, and it has sentimental value,” Jones said. “This time my spirit told me to reach out and try to find the owner.”
Jones actually found two rings, one a 1980 Lawton High class ring, engraved with the initials DGD, an image of a saxophone, and an inlayed purple stone. The other is a Marine Corps ring with the same stone. Whether the two rings belonged to the same person is unclear, but Long and her friend, Keester, think they can definitively say the ring belonged to Dempsey.
“One of the people we talked to remembered that his middle name was Glenn,” Long said. “When we looked, there was only one person in our class with those initials who played that instrument, so we’re sure it’s David.”
The women found an obituary for Dempsey on a genealogy website, but not much as far as clues to living family or military history. They haven’t given up their search, and intend to find someone who wants the ring back.
Keester said that while the search hasn’t unearthed any family or friends of Dempsey’s yet, she’s invested in the search.
“I’ve lost family members, and I know how even the smallest trinket can mean a great deal to you when they’re gone,” Keester said.
Long said she feels any member of the class would be willing to put in the effort for a fellow graduate.
“That’s the way our class rolls,” Long said. “If one of us needs help, all the others will step up to help.”