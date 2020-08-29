Pvt. Michael Maxwell didn’t have to think twice when his chain of command offered 434th Field Artillery Brigade trainees recovering from COVID-19 the opportunity to donate their plasma.
“They were talking about the plasma donations, and I stepped up for it right away,” he said. “I’ve always donated blood in the civilian world, and so I figured plasma would be a lot like that, and I just felt comfortable doing it myself.”
The 23-year-old Maxwell said helping others is like second nature to him.
“I think of this as one great opportunity. Even though we’re closed off with the quarantine, it feels great that we get at least a chance to do something that helps. I know the other trainees at Alpha Battery, they’re all ready to go to AIT (Advanced Individual Training) and start serving, and a lot of people joined to help people, and this quarantine thing kind of slowed that down, so this is really great. A lot of them feel really great to have this opportunity,” he said.
Maxwell was one of 17 soldiers in 434th Field Artillery Brigade who cleared all the hurdles to donate their plasma at a special Oklahoma Blood Institute convalescent plasma drive on Friday. Their plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies and will be used to make a convalescent serum to be given to patients in two separate studies through the Oklahoma blood bank, according to Lt. Col. Megan McKinnon, deputy commander of clinical services at Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
Normally at a blood drive, phlebotomist technicians insert an IV and take a whole unit of blood with all the parts. For the one Friday they ran the blood through a machine that gives back the cells while retaining the plasma (a fluid composed mainly of water that carries proteins) and the antibodies, McKinnon explained.
A total of 77 trainees volunteered to give their plasma, and 17 actually met the inclusion criteria to be included in the studies, she said. Each unit of plasma they gave can be divided among up to three patients, the doctor noted.
Maxwell said he’s been with Fort Sill’s 434th Field Artillery Brigade for a while now, but he is not in training any more. He was on track to graduate from Basic Combat Training and to recycle, but based on a medical condition he has, he is being medically discharged.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, announced at Tuesday’s virtual town hall that more than 150 trainees in week nine of basic training tested positive for COVID-19 after having tested negative for the disease nine weeks earlier. Officials from Reynolds Army Health Clinic say they know how the outbreak happened but they declined to give details.
The trainees who tested positive were assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, but Maxwell said he is currently assigned to Bravo Battery, 1-79 FA.
“I was asymptomatic, so I never felt sick, ever, my whole entire time here. And just through all of what happened I ended up with the COVID virus,” he said.
“I thought it was kind of funny, to be honest, just because I didn’t expect it to hit so many people at once. And then at the same time no one felt sick. So I don’t know,” Maxwell shrugged.
He’s not sure when he will actually leave Fort Sill, but when he gets back home to Council Bluffs, Iowa, he already has a definite idea of what his next step will be.
“My ‘go-to’ plan is to get a waiver or medically cleared from my pre-existing condition and then re-enlist, re-up,” Maxwell said.
The private said he wants to come back into the Army.
“I definitely wished I could have done it the first time around, but some stuff happens, and it doesn’t mean you can’t get right back up,” he said.
Oklahoma Blood Institute brought a team of 10 people to conduct the drive.
Anna Marie Bomar, account consultant for Oklahoma Blood Institute, said Fort Sill had reached out to ask OBI’s help in the collection of convalescent plasma as it is one of the only treatments for COVID-19 right now.
“The demand for this product has increased by 700 percent over the recent weeks, so we are really wanting those that have either tested positive for COVID-19 or tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies to step up and make an appointment with Oklahoma Blood Institute to help us collect as much convalescent plasma as we can so we can send this out to patients that are in need of this product that are in the ICU throughout hospitals, not just here in Oklahoma but throughout the United States,” Bomar said.
She noted that plasma “is going out the door faster than we can collect it … It’s not just staying here but we’re helping other states as well that don’t have the supply. So we are able to help those states as well,” Bomar said.
“This drive that we are doing today is the largest drive we have done so far to collect convalescent plasma,” she said. “Fort Sill has always been one that we can rely on when it comes to collecting blood, so we are so thrilled that they were able to help step up and do this drive for us today to collect convalescent plasma to help those that need it the most. It just shows the true heroes that they are by giving back not only to this country by doing the blood drives and the convalescent plasma but what they do for us to make sure that we’re safe.”
On a precautionary note, McKinnon encourages everyone to wear face masks, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distance.
“If you feel sick, please don’t come in to work. Please call in, please get seen and get yourself and your family taken care of. That’ll be able to keep schools open, keep trainees flowing and get us all back to normal America as fast as possible,” she said.
When trainees come down with COVID-19, 434th FA Brigade’s Task Force Phoenix to screen incoming recruits works as a team with Reynolds Army Health Clinic to monitor the condition of each patient. So far no one from the trainee population has had to be hospitalized, McKinnon said.