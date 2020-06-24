CARNEGIE — Kiowa Tribal voters will be marking their ballots for the upcoming budget election to decide the line-items for the $17.9 million Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget.
The tribe will be voting for the annual budget presented by Chairman Matt Komalty to the legislature on Jan. 30, 2021. It totals $17,919,948 and is slated to cover the tribe’s general, administrative, operational and governmental program needs.
Due to the COVID-19-relative shutdown, the legislature was given until May 31 to approve the budget, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. The legislature did not approve the annual budget in the time frame allowed. According to the constitutional mandate, the chairman’s proposed budget will be placed before the voters on July 18.
You can view the full proposed budget: https://kiowatribe.org/election-commission.
Tsoodle reminded that the annual budget proposed was completed prior to the tribe receiving federal funds related to COVID-19 relief.
Mail-in ballots will be mailed to all eligible voters who have a valid address on file with the Kiowa Enrollment Office this week, Tsoodle said.
All members of the Kiowa tribe 18 or older on July 18 will be eligible to vote.
Tribal members wishing to vote by mail will need to have a current address on file with the Kiowa Enrollment Office prior to July 10. Call 580-654-6325 for assistance.
Election results will follow the counting of ballots that begins at 4 p.m. election day. Each polling place will conduct its own ballot count and then forward results to the election officials at the Kiowa Tribal Complex for final tabulation. All mail-in ballots will be counted and processed at the tribal complex.
If any tribal member wants to observe the vote counting, contact the Kiowa Election Commission prior to election day, 580-654-6325.
Results will be posted at the tribal complex, as well as online at kiowatribe.org and on the Kiowa Election Commission Facebook page on election day.