On the first day of Lawton’s International Festival each year, a naturalization ceremony is held for people wanting to join in the American story that we all help tell.
For the festival’s triumphant return this year, 16 citizenship candidates filled up the front row of the fest’s 2nd Street Stage, all walking out as new U.S. citizens.
The citizens took their oath with Shon T. Erwin, a magistrate for Oklahoma’s Western District Court. Erwin took time to walk the candidates through some of the vocabulary of the oath before administering it, explaining the terms “abjure,” meaning to reject, and “potentate,” meaning ruler.
Then, Erwin gave a speech outlining the duties and the meaning of the 16 people’s newfound citizenship.
“And now it’s time for me to give you all a sermon,” Erwin said. “It’s seven minutes long, so bear with me a moment.”
Erwin outlined many duties expected of citizens of the United States, focusing on two he feels are most important, voting and serving on a jury.
“When you don’t vote, you are counted as a zero,” Erwin said. “Don’t be a zero.”
That message, and the closeness of the upcoming midterm elections, was not lost on the crowd, particularly on formerly Venezuelan and now U.S. citizen Andrea Madden.
“One of the first things I’m excited to do is vote,” Madden said. “Especially since the election is so close. And then, I’d like to travel.”
Madden was in tears when she accepted her citizenship certificate, and warned she would likely be emotional about getting the citizenship for some time.
“My family moved to the U.S. when I was 10, because Venezuela is in humanitarian crisis,” Madden said. “Citizenship has been my goal since I was 8 years old. I would watch American TV, and the life I saw there looked so different, and I wanted to be a part of that. I wanted to have that American dream.”
Madden hasn’t been able to travel outside of the U.S. for several years, due to her Venezuelan citizenship. Now that she’s an American, she intends to get her passport updated and travel to Scotland with her husband.
“There’s been no consulate for Venezuela to get a new passport, or a passport update, so it’s made travel nearly impossible for a lot of people,” Madden said.
Madden said that the process of citizenship was a hard one, in ways many Americans don’t see, but that she was happy to finally be through the process and ready to start life as a citizen.
“A lot of people think that becoming a United States citizen is easy,” Madden said. “American history is very complicated if you didn’t grow up knowing it. It was a lot of trials and hardship for me to get here.”
At the end of Erwin’s speech, he emphasized the importance of naturalization, and of immigrants becoming citizens, and working in service of making their new country better.
“You became citizens today because we need you and because we believe in you,” Erwin said.