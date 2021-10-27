A 44-year-old Comanche County man will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges from a January 2020 attempted rape of a woman.
Jason Gerod Surman, 44, was sentenced Thursday by District Judge Scott D. Meaders where he was ordered to serve 5 years for each felony charge: assault with intent to commit a felony, kidnapping and sexual battery, records indicate. He is to serve the sentences consecutively.
Surman received credit for time served with the first charge. He has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since January 2020.
With his plea, Surman admitted he’d sexually assaulted the woman on Jan. 13, 2020, after he came to her apartment and refused to leave. He wouldn’t let her leave, either.
The victim told investigator Surman pinned her down, punched her in the face twice, abused her in other ways and forced her to the floor and attempted to rape her. According to the woman, he was unsuccessful.
Along with the 15 years to serve in prison, Surman was ordered to pay just under $4,000 in fines.