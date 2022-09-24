This fall, 300 soldiers from Fort Sill's 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment will be deployed to Europe, along with several HIMARS rocket launchers, to support NATO troops in the fight to defend Ukraine.
Before their deployment, the troops gathered inside Rinehart Gym on Fort Sill Friday for the ceremonial casing of the colors, wrapping the battalion flag for travel, to be unfurled at the deployment site.
Toward the beginning of the ceremony, a prayer was offered, focused on the safety of the soldiers about to deploy.
"We would like to also ask that our soldiers are granted safety as they leave, until they return to us," the reader of the prayer said.
The force will be led in the field by Lt. Col. Emiliano Tellado, marking his fifth deployment. He said he is highly confident of his units' abilities in deployment, having previously seen them fire during training deployments in Estonia and Denmark.
"I feel super confident in their ability to do this," Tellado said. "We've been dedicating ourselves to training and to our craft, and I believe our force is highly capable."
Tellado and his Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Hammonds worked together to case the colors, Hammonds putting a fabric bag over the flag, and helping Tellado wrap it. When finished, the flag pole was brought back up, wrapped, not to be seen again until arriving with the soldiers in Europe.
Col. Dave Norris, the commander over the battalion as a whole, said that he shared in Tellado's belief in the unit, saying that they share the same confidence in the soldiers who are being deployed.
"I think the only two people that weren't worried when the deployment orders came in were me and Tellado," Norris said. "We both have seen and understand how ready they are."
While specifics of the deployment were not discussed during the event, the soldiers will be joining other forces already deployed in Europe, "to assure allies and deter aggression," according to a press release from Fort Sill.
During his remarks, Norris took time to address the importance of the unit working as one, and working to support each other on their journey.
"You must look out for and address any corrosives in your unit," Norris said. "And the way to do that is to take care of each other."