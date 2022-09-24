This fall, 300 soldiers from Fort Sill's 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment will be deployed to Europe, along with several HIMARS rocket launchers, to support NATO troops in the fight to defend Ukraine.

Before their deployment, the troops gathered inside Rinehart Gym on Fort Sill Friday for the ceremonial casing of the colors, wrapping the battalion flag for travel, to be unfurled at the deployment site.