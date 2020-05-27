Agreements are in place to handle any new inmates at the Comanche County Detention Center, after almost all inmates who tested negative for COVID-19 were transferred out of the facility, Administrator William Hobbs told Comanche County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Hobbs was updating commissioners on actions taken by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to remove inmates who have tested negative for COVID-19, essentially leaving the detention center as a quarantine area for inmates who have tested positive for the virus. The Department of Corrections assumed control of the facility the weekend of May 16, after more than 100 inmates and employees tested positive for COVID-19. A combined force of corrections and health officials are working with local staff to contain the spread of the virus, now that enough inmates have been transferred out to allow for adequate separation of prisoners.
Hobbs said 119 male inmates were transferred to the North Fork Correctional Center near Sayre and 32 female inmates were transferred to the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center near McLoud by the end of the weekend. Not all inmates remaining in Lawton are positive, Hobbs said, explaining officials had made an earlier decision to keep the kitchen staff free of those who had tested positive for COVID-19.
He said DOC employees continue to operate the center and have a strict disinfectant protocol that requires them to spray disinfectant throughout the jail during every shift. Hobbs said last week that shifts change every four hours.
DOC will remain in control of the county facility until the COVID-19 situation has been resolved, Hobbs said, adding that while an agreement between the DOC and the Comanche County Facilities Authority (a function of the commissioners) has a June 10 end date, that is “their target date.”
“Nobody knows yet,” he said, of when the facility will be judged to be free of COVID-19 and returned to county control. “They’re trying to get it stabilized.”
Inmates won’t be brought back from North Fork Correctional Center or Mabel Bassett Correctional Center until that stabilization is completed, Hobbs said.
Those two DOC-operated correctional centers aren’t the only sites handling Comanche County inmates.
The Tillman County Jail was holding seven Comanche County inmates as of Tuesday morning and was slated to take at least 10 additional county inmates being held in the Lawton city jail after being arrested over the weekend. State health officials have closed the county detention center, meaning it will not accept any new inmates until the COVID-19 situation is under control.
Commissioners signed an agreement with the Tillman County Facilities Authority Tuesday that specifies a cost of $45 per inmate per day for Comanche County prisoners. Last week, the county agreed to a cost of $27 per inmate per day for those housed in DOC facilities, with the DOC agreeing to seek reimbursement of that cost from the CARES ACT funding designated to county and municipality governments for reimbursement of expenditures related to COVID-19.
Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill said he will work with County Clerk Carrie Tubbs to coordinate information submitted by Comanche County offices that will be used in the county’s application for reimbursement. Tuesday, commissioners agreed to apply for a Bureau of Justice assistance program that could reimburse the county for $58,008 to help cover costs such as sneeze guards, hand sanitizer, chemicals, gloves and ozone generation treatments.
Federal officials have begun setting funding programs in place designed to reimburse local and state governmental entities for expenditures directly related to COVID-19. Gov. Kevin Stitt said the state has established a portal that will help municipal and county governments make those applications.
By late-Tuesday afternoon, Brandie Combs, Department of Health, District 5 Regional Director for Southwest Oklahoma, released updated numbers of positive tests for COVID-19 among inmates and county jail staff. There are 142 inmates who have tested positive, 10 female and 132 male, with no cases recovered. Seven inmates that have tested positive have since been released from the facility.
Combs said that 18 employees have tested positive but that only two cases remain active.
— Additional reporting by Scott Rains, staff.