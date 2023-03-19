MEDICINE PARK — With the Front Porch Band on the Hitchin’ Post Park stage, the sound of the acoustic stand-up bass acted as the Pied Piper’s flute calling revelers to hear the sounds of bluegrass at its finest.

With the return of the 13th Annual Parkstomp Bluegrass Festival in Medicine Park, the cobblestone community’s annual call to arms has been sounded. It’s festival season.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.