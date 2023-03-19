MEDICINE PARK — With the Front Porch Band on the Hitchin’ Post Park stage, the sound of the acoustic stand-up bass acted as the Pied Piper’s flute calling revelers to hear the sounds of bluegrass at its finest.
With the return of the 13th Annual Parkstomp Bluegrass Festival in Medicine Park, the cobblestone community’s annual call to arms has been sounded. It’s festival season.
Master of ceremonies Rodney Whaley said sunshine and cool temperatures mixed but didn’t matter. It was already a success.
“It’s already so good, so good,” he said. “The weather’s not keeping anybody home.”
The night before, Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs closed the first night’s music with a performance at the Medicine Park Music Hall; a tactic to offer a maximum good time for festival goers, the community and musicians.
“We packed it in,” he said on Saturday. “It was a great chance for people to go all through town. We’re going to do it again tonight because it worked out so good.”
As she dug into a Redbone Indian taco, Aubrey Dinguss, 11, paused to say she really enjoyed the music and the experience. But one thing took the top spot.
“I love the whole experience,” she said, “but the food is the best part of it.”
For Athena, a 2-year-old pure bred German Shepard, it’s about the experience as well. As Jess Hebb sent a small piece of wood flying, she would race to collect it and return it to his hand for another toss. She loves the activities as well as the people, he said.
“She is excellent fun,” he said. “She’s so social with everyone and so accepting of everyone.”
Hebb said she’d had a first experience. With an audience from infants to elderly that can happen.
“She kissed her first baby today,” he said. “She was so sweet and careful; she’s a gentle giant.”
The music offers a feeling of acceptance. It’s a primal call for pleasantness.
With Front Porch bassist Doc Hopper plucking his melody, it served as a heartbeat pulling more and more people under the canopy. Joined with acoustic guitar and mandolin it was a perfect melding of bluegrass and the green grass vibes of Medicine Park, serving as a homing signal to create the hippie love vibe the town is known for.
Daniel Moore is one of the festival individual sponsors. He plans to retire and spend his time here.
“The music’s what brought me here,” he said. “That’s why I’m a sponsor; it makes me happy. I’ve just got to have music around me.”
The number of friends and singular experiences are a drug and Moore said he’s hooked. When he retires for good, he said he’s going to travel and hit a lot of music festivals. But Medicine Park will always take precedence.
“No, I’m going to be traveling between festivals,” he said. “The music brought me here and it will keep me coming back.”
As he readied to perform with Redgrass String Band, Rick Fowble said he understands that pull. He and his bandmates have played at least five Parkstomps counting this one. He and his bandmates were staying at the Innhabit Tiny Home Resort in town. Even after taking the stage, he said, more music will come after hours with music in its courtyard area.
“It’s cool as hell,” he said. “I’m pretty sure we’ll hit it hard tonight.”