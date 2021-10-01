MEDICINE PARK — Thirteen will be your lucky number this weekend if you’re in the mood for art, music and Medicine Park.
That’s because it’s time for the 13th Annual Medicine Park Flute Festival and Art Walk. Things get going at noon Oct. 9 and 10 a.m. Oct. 10 with Native American flute music echoing from Bath Lake Island. Artists will be set up with displays around the Old Plantation Restaurant. The event closes each night at 8 p.m.
Expectations are high for this closer to Medicine Park’s festival season, according to Yolonda Ramos, Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA) treasurer.
“This is going to be an amazing event,” she said.
Artists will set up their booths beginning at noon Friday. Later, the artists and flute-players will join for a long-held tradition for the festival, a complementary barbecue dinner at Hitchin’ Post Park, as they listen to flute music at the traditional flute circle.
Headlining flutists for Saturday and Sunday include brothers Calvert and Timothy Nevaquaya, Travis Komahcheet and Myron Beeson. But they’re not the only music makers on tap, according to Ramos.
Tone Gyah Dae, Danica Lee, Dennis Laughlin, Sandy Czerwinski, Gary Riley, Hoshua Reid, Rae Denton, Sanddi Horton and Gaby Nagel are also expected for perform from the scenic Bath Lake Stage.
“In addition, and in between the beautiful flute player’s performances, we have different Native style dancers doing demonstrations, special appearances by different tribal princesses, and the Apache Fire Dancers will be coming out on Sunday,” Ramos said.
Judges for the Art Walk will be Cornell Pewewardy, vice chairman of the Comanche Nation; Jack Crouch, assistant professor for Cameron University; and Medicine Park’s Haddie New of Haddie’s Rockin’ Sunsets.
“We will also have a kid’s area with face painting and crafts for the kids to make their very own art,” Ramos said.
Nice Ice Baby and Candy Canvas have donated supplies and labor toward the kid’s activities, according to Ramos.