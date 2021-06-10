The State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report of a man killed in February was entered Wednesday into the court record by the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office.
Tyrice Roundtree, 25, suffered at least 13 gunshot wounds, according to a report by State Medical Examiner Lisa Barton.
Most of the wounds to Roundtree were suffered to his left side, although he received two gunshot wounds to the right chest as well as others to his right shoulder, thigh and hand.
The report was entered into case evidence against Delano Jocore Lindley, 27, who made his initial appearance Feb. 10 in Comanche County District court for charges of second-degree murder, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former conviction of two felony crimes, records indicate. He faces four years to life in prison for the murder charge if convicted.
Roundtree died Feb. 6 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting at 4001 NW Ozmun. According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawton police officers arrived to a disturbance call and found Roundtree lying in the grass near the side of the road.
There are no investigator references to a weapon being found with Roundtree.
When Lindley arrived at the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand and arm, police said they got a big break in the case.
Lindley told detectives he’d caught a ride, along with another two men when, “all of a sudden they started shooting and I went ‘bang, bang, bang’ while making a shooting motion with his hand,” according to the affidavit. He said he returned fire to defend himself but that he didn’t know who had shot at him. He said he didn’t know Roundtree or the other passenger.
After being transferred to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further treatment, Lindley was returned to Lawton and put in jail.
The passenger told police he was at an apartment complex when Lindley told him he had a ride coming and asked if he’d like to join him. He said it was cold, so he accepted the offer.
He said all three men were in the back seat: Lindley on the passenger side, him in the middle and Roundtree on the driver’s side. Several gunshots rang out as they drove down Ozmun Avenue and he tried to stay low in his seat. He saw Lindley with a black pistol that had a large clip and saw him shoot Roundtree numerous times, the affidavit states. He didn’t see any other guns.
The witness said he opened the door and pushed Lindley out of the moving car. As Lindley tumbled out of the car, the passenger got out and ran in fear that he, too, would be shot, the affidavit states.
Roundtree’s death was Lawton’s second homicide of 2021.
Lindley has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: February 2013, second-degree burglary; and July 2018, conspiracy to commit possession of contraband by an inmate, records indicate.
Lindley, who is held on $1 million bond, returns to court at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 for his preliminary hearing, records indicate.
