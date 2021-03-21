MEDICINE PARK — Arriving in Medicine Park for the kick-off to the 11th Annual Park Stomp Bluegrass Festival, you were greeted Saturday afternoon to the steady thump of the double-bass.
The pulse carried you towards the destination. Each step added another layer of sound as mournful fiddle strings beckoned you forward.
Emerging from behind a series of food trucks, vendors, parked vehicles and throngs of visitors, the shaded offering at Hitchin’ Post Park proved an oasis as the full-force of Black Mountain Fever sounded along the banks of Medicine Creek.
Event Coordinator Rodney Whaley was wearing the smile of a satisfied cat. He said he was overwhelmed with the turnout for the opening band of the opening music festival of 2021. So much so, he jokingly considered “hanging it up” before remembering there’s so much more to come.
Excitement has been building for a bit.
“I showed up to do some work at noon Friday and I couldn’t get a parking spot,” he said.
When Saturday’s opening artists from Eureka Springs, Ark., took their place almost all spots under the trees were taken with bodies in their festival chairs. Most brought ice chests. All came seeking a good time.
Whaley said that, a) the weekend lineup of music is out of this world, b) the weather matching the first day of spring, and c) the new location for the event and all future festivals combined and resulted in perfection.
“Every ingredient fell together in the recipe,” he said. “This is perfect. Everybody’s happy, and this is just the first band.”
The result, Whaley said, is a record turnout for Park Stomp. The weekend can only go up, he said, as more of the same is expected.
“I didn’t expect this,” he said. “The tally is official: the first band that took the stage has already broken the Park Stomp record. That’s just the first band.”
The stage was rented from the Elgin Rodeo Association. After moving from the traditional Main Stage in the Old Plantation parking lot, work has been moving fast and furious the past two weeks to get everything together.
MPEDA Chairman and, more importantly for the weekend, the town’s music festivals' sound and light tech Jim McLinden said it’s an exciting time to see the vision manifest itself. The goal is to have the new stage constructed by the July 4 Rock in the Park Festival and for all the kinks to be worked out by the Blues Ball on Labor Day weekend.
The new stage will be moved a bit further back from this weekend’s location and it will be built on pillars, according to McLinden. The town’s sound system and lights will be installed and ready to roll. A walking bridge is to be constructed to allow foot traffic across Medicine Creek from parking at the softball field on its west side.
“It’s going to be great to be at a show out here,” he said.
With the canopy of trees overhead, Hitchin’ Post Park makes for perfect location for both performers and fans. In years past, performers and audience would melt in unison during mid-to-late-afternoon sets as the sun shining unobstructed would beam like a violent death ray.
“It’s going to be especially nice when these leaves come in up there,” McLinden said.
You can get out to Hitchin’ Post Park today for sets featuring Oklahoma artists:
•3-4:30 p.m.— Brad Fielder.
•5-6:30 p.m. — Redgrass Stringband.
•7-8:30 p.m. — Steelwind.
Whaley said the past few weeks have been stressful. In his second year in his post, he credits Dwight Cope with serving as a role model in his years of getting the festivals together. He said he’s not going anywhere in the role.
“We’re only going to get better,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.