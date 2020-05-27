A man with a prior conviction for drug distribution is in jail accused of the same crime after police said they discovered him with 111 grams of methamphetamine and just under $7,600 in cash during a traffic stop.
Zachary Scott Robinson, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs as well as a misdemeanor count of driving with a canceled/suspended/revoked license, records indicate.
Robinson has a prior conviction in Comanche County from December 2019 for unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and was given a 10-year suspended sentence, according to records.
Police said they recovered the drugs after making a May 18 traffic stop of Robinson. According to the court affidavit, he was driving an SUV eastbound on Cache Road near Northwest 31st shortly before midnight when he was pulled over for having a brake light out. He told police he didn’t have a license or insurance but he did have his state identification card.
During impound of the SUV, a baggie containing 111 grams of meth and $7,599 in cash were discovered, the affidavit states. The money and drugs were confiscated, and Robinson was placed under arrest.
Robinson is being held on $75,000 bond and is expected to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.