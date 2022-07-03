MEDICINE PARK — “The best part is it’s all free.”
Master of Ceremonies for the 10th Annual Rockin’ the Park music festival that combines with Medicine Park’s 108th birthday celebration Rodney Whaley shared what makes the cobblestone community of the Wichita Mountains the seasonal hotspot when it comes to live music.
With four days of music lined up through Monday and culminating with a massive fireworks show, there’s a lot going on to rumble the countryside with a good time.
With the Garage Mahalix on the temporary permanent main stage in Hitchin’ Post Parik, “Uncle” Dave Crow was enjoying air conditioning and amenities of the green room for performers. The de facto dressing room, provided by RV Connections, is one of the many special things that makes playing “the park” so special, he said.
After many years of performing at the old site under the blistering July sun, Crow said this year’s event was a nice change of pace. He and bandmate Carlow Curet, both veterans of many shows from the stage’s old location, were happy to have the canopy of trees overhead, cool breeze from Medicine Park from behind and a large audience before them.
Internationally known trick roper Kowboy Kal Cook, of Apache, stepped from the trailer with a fresh shirt of red, white and blue. After a few performances already under his belt Saturday, he said he’s learned a trick or two that comes in handy, especially on a day where the temperature crested above 100 degree.
“I just changed out,” he said. “I’ve brought five shirts with me because nobody wants a sweaty cowboy.”
A tightly run festival, the third this season so far, master of ceremonies Rodney Whaley said this festival is the introduction of something special: floats for visitors to enjoy the show from Medicine Creek. There was even a custom built float with a small wooden picnic bench atop it. With a test run last weekend that saw around 135 people floating the ever-cool waters, he said it looks like something people are really digging.
“People are getting really creative with their devices,” he said. “I really hope it takes off.”
Whaley said this new attraction joins with the established attraction. There’s something extra special about all of the festivities put on by the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA).
“The best part, it’s all free,” he said. “We put in almost $100,000 a year to make these festivals happen for free.”
In hyping up the next two days of music and fun, Whaley said there’s something special about offering these types of experiences in this little oasis where you’d least expect it.
“There’s nothing as cool as Medicine Park and Southwest Oklahoma,” he said.
After dancing with all abandon given way to romance Darrell and Trina Buttram, both of Lawton, heartily agreed. He lived in Medicine Park for 12 years until their union. Now they return every chance they can, according to Trina.
“Oh yeah,” she said. “We come to all the festivals.”
That’s the response you’d expect from someone smiling as she was following each dance that culminated with a kiss. Love germinates and blooms here.
Walter and Gena Lorentz took a good table towards the back of the audience, along with Jesse Lorentz and his fiancee Maggie Zepeda. Walter served four years in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Jesse served in the Marine Corps for nine years during the Vietnam era.
Walter Lorentz said it’s fun to be there. But he believes it’s important for people to remember why they’re celebrating the Independence Day holiday,
“If it wasn’t for people like us, none of this would be here,” he said. “It’s not just a celebration, it’s a celebration of life. In this United States of America, we defend our people.”