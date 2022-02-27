DUNCAN — A man accused of hitting, strangling and holding his girlfriend against her will when she told him she wanted to separate is in jail on $100,000 bond.
Rony Manuel Marquez-Sierra, 24, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens county District Court where he received felony charges of kidnapping and domestic assault and battery as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. Kidnapping is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Marquez-Sierra was arrested the morning of Feb. 20 after Duncan police responded to a 911 call. A woman called but couldn’t speak English and hung up, the probable cause affidavit states.
Investigators couldn’t find where the call came from until around 7:30 p.m. when she called 911 again. She spoke very quiet as she whispered when she spoke with Officer Julio Alvarez, the affidavit states. He asked if she needed help and she said yes before hanging up. Alvarez said he learned she wasn’t alone.
Following the GPS ping of the woman’s calls, officers began knocking on doors in a Duncan neighborhood. Alvarez stated he found the “very young” woman at a home in the 300 block of Northwest 3rd Street. She said her boyfriend, Marquez-Sierra was in the back room, according to the affidavit.
The 18-year-old woman told Alvarez she’d been arguing the night before with her boyfriend and father of her daughter, Marquez-Sierra. She said he refused to let her leave when she told him she wanted to separate, the affidavit states. She said he was “very intoxicated” and hit her in the mouth, busting her lip, when she tried to leave.
In throwing a clothes iron at Marquez-Sierra, she said he retaliated by grabbing her by the throat and choking her before throwing her to the floor, according to the affidavit. There was bruising to her jaw consistent with her statement Marquez-Sierra hit her across the jaw, as well.
She told Alvarez the couple had recently moved from Honduras and were living in the front bedroom of a home with two of his cousins. She has no family in the area.
As part of his bond conditions, Marquez-Sierra is to have no contact with the woman. He returns to court at 9 a.m. May 18 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.