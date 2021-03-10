A 25-year-old Lawton man will serve 10 years in prison and have to register as a violent offender after pleading guilty to a May 2019 robbery he said was committed while “tripping on acid.”
Admural Aliq Majors pleaded guilty Tuesday before Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth to felony counts of first-degree robbery, committing a gang-related offense and for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Majors was sentenced to 15 years with five years suspended for the robbery count, 10 years for the firearms count, and another five years for the gang-related offense and all sentences are to be served concurrently, records indicate. Along with $2,000 in fines, he was ordered to pay $200 restitution for a cellphone taken in the robbery. He also must register under the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act.
Majors admitted to robbing three people at gunpoint outside a convenience store on May 26, 2019. When one person gave up his cellphone, Majors then fired off a shot from his gun into the ground before running away.
Once in custody, Majors confessed to the robbery. According to the affidavit, he said that at the time of the robbery “he had been tripping on acid and could only recall bits and pieces from the robbery.”
Majors has a January 2016 conviction in Comanche county for second-degree burglary for which he received a seven-year sentence with Department of Corrections with all but the first four years suspended, records indicate. The suspended sentence has since been revoked.