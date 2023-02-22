Another bucket

Fort Cobb-Broxton has numerous weapons including freshman guard Eli Willits who is shown here going high to get off a shot against playoff Lookeba-Sickles recently. The Mustangs will battle Duke Friday at Cache High School for a berth in next week’s Class B State Tournament.

 Photo courtesy AC Media

Grab any book of famous quotes and you will certainly find this gem from Ben Franklin, “Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, northing is certain except death and taxes.”

For fans of Fort Cobb-Broxton’s boys basketball team you could almost rewrite that classic quote like this, “nothing is certain except death and taxes and that the Mustangs will be in the State Tournament.”

Recommended for you