Grab any book of famous quotes and you will certainly find this gem from Ben Franklin, “Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, northing is certain except death and taxes.”
For fans of Fort Cobb-Broxton’s boys basketball team you could almost rewrite that classic quote like this, “nothing is certain except death and taxes and that the Mustangs will be in the State Tournament.”
And why not, the Mustangs have been to the past 10 State Tournaments and with a berth in the Area Tournament finals Friday awaiting Scott Hines’ team, the odds seem high that the Mustangs will find a way to win one more game and extend that streak to an amazing 11 straight seasons. Plus, when the Mustangs get to State they have a habit of winning the gold ball, claiming seven since 2000 including four straight starting in 2015.
That type of playoff success is the reason Hines is the state’s winningest coach over the past 10 seasons with a 247-34 record while competing in Class A and Class B.
But before Fort Cobb-Broxton fans start making hotel reservations near the “Big House” there is a little matter of the Mustangs’ opponent Friday, which this season is Duke which also resides on the list of top programs in the state as the Tigers are seventh on that list of top programs over the past decade and you can bet that Hines is not letting his players start taking anything for granted.
“Duke is pretty big again,” Hines said. “They don’t have any really tall players but the have some size. I think they will run up and down pretty much like what we do. We both do some of the same things.
“They will run a 1-3-1 zone defense and they do a good job with it. I think it will be a fun game to watch. We better be ready for them and practice well the rest of this week.”
And, that is one of the reasons Hines has had such great success at Fort Cobb-Broxton; he puts his players through tough practices that waste nary a second of time. Those hours of practice have helped the Mustangs compile a 25-1 record this season with the lone loss coming at the hands of Class 4A’s Newcastle.
While the Mustangs are going to stick with man-to-man defense most of the time, it will be a game where patience will be important for the Mustangs.
“The thing about attacking their zone is you have to be patient; we can’t rush things,” he said. “One trip down it might take one pass to get the ball inside but the next time we might have to make 10-15 passes.”
When the ball does get inside for the Mustangs, one of the better weapons is senior Blayke Nunn.
“Blayke has done a good job for us,” Hines said. “He’s not that tall but he’s strong and he also can shoot the three. He’s also capable of running the fast break for us. He’s just worked and become a really good player.
While the Class B Area II title game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cache High School is drawing a great deal of interest, there are some other interesting matchups involving Southwest Oklahoma teams, each with a goal of making it to the State Tournament.
In fact, Thursday night Big Pasture boys will face Granite in the same Cache area tournament. Also fighting for one of the two State tickets on the boys side are Sentinel and Springer that play in the afternoon boys loser’s bracket game. The winners of those two Thursday games return Friday afternoon in an important game that will decide which team will advance to Saturday’s loser’s bracket championship game where the second ticket to State will be awarded.
Big Pasture boys are ranked No. 14 and have compiled a 22-6 record under coach Hunter Quickle. Granite is ranked No. 18, Sentinel is No. 12 and Springer is unranked.
The girls bracket at Cache has a couple of area teams remaining, Fort Cobb-Broxton and Mt. View-Gotebo. The Mustangs face Sentinel at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Mt. View-Gotebo battles Turner at 6 p.m.
The girls title game Friday at 6 p.m. pits Hammon and Lookeba-Sickles, two programs with rich tradition of their own. Hammon is ranked No. 1 while the Panthers are No. 5, so that matchup could provide some excitement as well Friday.
While the Fort Cobb-Broxton boys tradition is well documented, Apache’s past hoops highlights take some research to find the Warriors’ last trip to State but first they must be able to battle top-ranked Caddo in the title game of Class A Area I which will be played at Chickasha High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Caddo has lost two games, one to Calera and the other to Vanoss, however, Caddo did get revenge against Calera in the regular-season finale.
As best we can remember, Apache boys reached State in the mid-1960s with Garvin Isaacs Jr. and Woody Mayfield among the leaders. Since that time Apache’s trips to the Area Tournament level have been few and a far between.
Two other area teams, Cyril and Carnegie, will fight it out Thursday at 3 p.m. with the winner to advance and face the Texhoma-Wilson winner.
There is interest in the girls bracket at Chickasha as well with Cyril girls meeting Caddo for that title at 6 p.m. Friday. Cyril girls are ranked No. 6 while Caddo is No. 2. Empire girls are in the mix as well, facing Canute at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The other loser’s bracket game matches Texhoma and Waurika at 6 p.m. Friday.
And then there are the Sterling girls who find themselves still competing but well outside of Southwest Oklahoma as Jennifer Garner’s club will face Okeene Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Shawnee High School in Class A Area II. The Tigers are unranked while Okeene girls are No. 18. The other teams fighting in that girls bracket are Strother and Arapaho who are in the other loser’s bracket game while Vanoss and Okarche are in the title game Friday at 6 p.m. Vanoss is No. 3 and Okarche is No. 6.
For Sterling to reach State it will take another 3-0 sweep just like Garner’s club did last week when it beat Cordell (54-40), Coyle (66-42) and Velma-Alma (53-44). In those three games the Tigers used great balance but there were some big efforts including a 22-point outburst from Emma Nunley in the Coyle win while Ashlyn Clift was rock-solid in all three games, scoring in double figures in all three and hauling down some big rebounds.
The Tigers aren’t deep but in all three games seven different players got their names into the scorebook by producing points and Garner’s club will need that same type of effort.
But as is most often the case, Garner says the Tigers need to play aggressive defense to set themselves up for a chance to win as they did while winning three straight to take the Comanche County Tournament title this year.
“We have to get out there and play good defense to make things happen in transition,” Garner said after the title victory over Walters. “We have to do a good job getting position and rebounding and we did that well against Walters. They had those two tall girls but I thought we did a good job keeping them off the boards most of the night.”