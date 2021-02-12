A Lawton man is in jail on $1 million bond after he was accused of the Saturday death of a 25-year-old man during a shootout.
Police discovered the suspect when he came into Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his wounds.
Dalon Jocore Lindley, 27, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District court where he was charged with second-degree murder, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former conviction of two felony crimes, records indicate. He faces four years to life in prison for the murder charge if convicted.
Tyrese Roundtree died from multiple gunshot wounds following shooting at 4001 NW Ozmun Saturday morning. His return fire injured Lindley and led to charges being filed.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawton police officers arrived to a disturbance call and found the bullet-riddled Roundtree lying in the grass near the side of the road. He was taken to Memorial where he was pronounced dead.
There are no investigator references to a weapon being found with Roundtree.
Investigators are in the earliest stages of digging into what happened. They caught a break when Lindley arrived at the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand and arm.
Lindley told detectives he’d caught a ride, along with another two men when, “all of a sudden they started shooting and I went ‘bang, bang, bang’ while making a shooting motion with his hand,” the affidavit states. He said he returned fire to defend himself but that he didn’t know who had shot at him. He said he didn’t know Roundtree or the other passenger.
After being transferred to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further treatment, Lindley was returned to Lawton and put in jail.
The passenger turned witness when speaking with police. He said he was at an apartment complex when Lindley told him he had a ride coming and asked if he’d like to join him. He said it was cold so he accepted the offer. There’s no reference to Roundtree by Lindley or the witness until the men got in the car.
He said all three men were in the back seat: Lindley on the passenger side, him in the middle and Roundtree on the driver’s side. Several gunshots rang out as they drove down Ozmun Avenue and he tried to stay low in his seat. According to the affidavit, he saw Lindley with a black pistol that had a large clip and saw him shoot Roundtree numerous times. He didn’t see any other guns.
The witness said he opened the door and pushed Lindley out of the moving car. As the suspect tumbled out of the car, the passenger got out and ran in fear that he, too, would be shot, the affidavit states.
Court documents don’t reveal any information about the vehicle or its driver.
Roundtree’s death is the city’s second homicide of the year.
Lindley has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: February 2013, second-degree burglary; and July 2018, conspiracy to commit possession of contraband by an inmate, records indicate.
Lindley, who is held on $1 million bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. May 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
