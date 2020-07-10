A Lawton man who prosecutors thought was serving a prison sentence for a 2019 conviction is in jail on $1 million bond after he was accused of shooting his girlfriend in the ankle.
Gerald Ishman Jr., 38, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon after a former felony conviction, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Ishman is accused of the May 13 shooting incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, during an argument with his girlfriend, Ishman went to get a pistol and magazine. She told police she had her sister get her kids and go outside while she held the door closed from the outside so he couldn’t get out.
That’s when, investigators said, Ishman shot through the door, striking the woman in the right ankle. He ran from the area and laid low, the affidavit states.
A felony arrest warrant was issued for Ishman’s arrest on June 22. The warrant was recalled on Thursday.
The District Attorney’s office was surprised to learn Ishman was free from prison, according to First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka. He had been convicted in April 2019 for another count of assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Ishman returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 for his preliminary hearing conference. As part of his $1 million bond conditions, he is to have no contact with the victim.