On the run since February, a 22-year-old Lawton man is now in jail on $1 million bond for a late-January shooting.
Eric Edward Titus Jr. made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of firearms after conviction or during probations, records indicate. The assault charge can be punishable by up to life in prison.
Titus was wanted for a late-night shooting on Jan. 29 on Southwest J Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Lawton Police and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma put out an urgent alert for his arrest after the court issued a warrant on Feb. 2.
Titus has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: February 2019, second-degree burglary and obstructing an officer; and September 2019, for second-degree burglary, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Titus returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.