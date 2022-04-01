A $1 million bond was set for the man accused of shooting a Lawton police officer during a Jan. 10 pursuit.
Robert Lee Doak 25, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony counts of shooting with intent to kill, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The shooting charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Doak has been in jail since Jan. 21 on $100,000 bond after he was discharged from the hospital for injuries sustained during the pursuit.
His accused accomplices, Larry Starr Hardison, 33, of Lawton, and Brandi Crosby, 28, made appearances Jan. 15 in Comanche County District Court where they were each charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, as well as four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. They received $100,000 bonds each.
Crosby was seen driving a Chevrolet Impala with Missouri tags and Doak and Hardison are accused of shooting at police after speeding away from a traffic stop attempt near Interstate 44 and Lee Boulevard, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lawton Police Officer John Bordelon was among several law enforcement officers leading the pursuit. Bordelon was struck in the lapel microphone by a bullet and another shot injured his face, the affidavit states. He received medical treatment and was released from the hospital that evening.
After running a roadblock, the trio crashed into a tree before fleeing a short distance.
During a search of the vehicle, several digital scales with white residue, several used glass pipes, multiple baggies containing a total of 16.15 grams of methamphetamine, multiple baggies containing a total of 23.38 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), a bag with 1.83 grams of marijuana, and several assorted pills were recovered, the affidavit states.
Crosby is in jail on $500,000 bond for charges of felony counts of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, accessory to a felony and for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction
Hardison received a $1 million bond for felony counts of shooting with intent to kill, use of a vehicle to discharge a weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Crosby told investigators Doak shot at the officers and reloaded during the pursuit.
Doak was interviewed by police on March 23. According to the affidavit, after initially exercising his right to remain silent, he said he was only in the vehicle because “he needed a ride.”
Doak has prior felony convictions in Cherokee County: May 2017, two counts of larceny; July 20, second-degree burglary, records indicate.