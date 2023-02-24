One person was killed and at least one other person was injured Thursday afternoon at a business in the 2100 block of W. Gore.

Police and medical personnel were called to Ice Tre’s Barber Shop, 2104 W. Gore, shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday on the report of four people being shot, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer. They arrived to fine one male lying dead on the sidewalk outside the shop. The others were taken for medical care, with at least one person injured, he said.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.