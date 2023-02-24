One person was killed and at least one other person was injured Thursday afternoon at a business in the 2100 block of W. Gore.
Police and medical personnel were called to Ice Tre’s Barber Shop, 2104 W. Gore, shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday on the report of four people being shot, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer. They arrived to fine one male lying dead on the sidewalk outside the shop. The others were taken for medical care, with at least one person injured, he said.
“I don’t know the condition of the others at this time,” he said. “We’re still talking to witnesses and developing what happened.”
The identification of the person killed has not been released.
With the parking lot of the strip mall surrounded by yellow police tape to its back along the alley, witnesses remained awaiting detectives’ arrival so they could give their statements.
One man said reports it was a drive-by shooting were wrong: “It was a walk by.” He described the suspect as being dressed in tan and that he fled eastbound.
Shortly after the shooting, police on the scene requested a fourth ambulance and two helicopters.
Police reported a suspect had been detained shortly after 6 p.m.
Family members arrived and gathered outside the crime-taped perimeter. A woman arrived and immediately began screaming “oh no, oh no” before attempting to cross into the scene to be with the deceased young man. Police and other relatives kept her from crossing over.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were on their way, Blessing said shortly after 5 p.m.
Traffic on Gore Boulevard in each direction was slowed down to one lane as responder vehicles remained at the scene.
The fatal shooting was the second homicide in Lawton this week.
The shooting death follows a Tuesday night hit-and-run wreck that left Thomas Watkins dead at the intersection of South 11th Street and Bishop Road. A suspect was arrested for first-degree manslaughter.
If you have any information or witnessed anything in Thursday’s shooting death, contact the LPD Criminal Investigations Division at (580) 581-3272.
You can also remain anonymous and contact Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.