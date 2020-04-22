A Comanche County man and a Cotton County woman have died due to COVID-19, according to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Officials reported that a man passed away Monday morning and female passed away Tuesday, according to a statement from Nicole Jolly, Memorial’s information director. Both the man and woman were in the 65 years or older age range, she said.
“CCMH currently has six COVID-19 patients in the hospital COVID ICU unit,” she said.
Protection of staff and patients remains the top priority, Jolly said. All employees must wear a mask during all patient encounters.
“This is to protect our staff from potential exposure to patients who may have coronavirus but are not displaying acute symptoms,” Jolly said.
“Since January, Comanche County Memorial Hospital has been working diligently to take precautionary measures for the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We continue to work with the Comanche County Health Department, follow the CDC guidelines and use best practices to protect our patients, staff and community.”
The Oklahoma Department of Health reported Tuesday that Comanche County has 72 cases of the virus. Greer County reported the second highest number with 57 positive cases of the virus and six deaths, followed by Caddo County with 52 cases and three deaths, Stephens County with 19 cases and one death, and Cotton County with five cases and, as of Tuesday, one death.
Jolly reminded that no one is allowed to visit the hospital except for end-of-life situations, labor and delivery, and pediatric patients. All visitors must be screened at the hospital front lobby. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed into the facility. All Memorial employees are being screened prior to their shift as well.
If you have general questions about coronavirus, call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center hotline, 1-877-215-8336.
If you have minor symptoms, call your primary care provider. (If you do not have a primary care provider you can call the provider referral line at 510-7030.)
If you are experiencing shortness of breath, respiratory conditions or fever, call the hospital’s Emergency Department ahead of time to let them know you are on your way.