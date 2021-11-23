Comanche County Commissioners voted Monday to pay $1.3 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to county employees for the work they did at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first payment of ARPA funds the Commissioners have approved. Commissioner Alvin Cargill said he hopes to pay out the rest of the $12.5 million total given to Comanche County to non-profits and other county-affiliated local organizations soon.
“We need to see the final, federal rules first,” Cargill said. “We want to try to get as much trickle-down as we can with this money. It’s a lot of money.”
The finalized rules for how ARPA money is apportioned are scheduled to be decided on by Jan. 1, 2022, but the date has been rescheduled a number of times already.
This dispersal of funds is based on current rules, which provide the funds specifically to county employees.
The agenda for the commissioners meeting included a few payment breakdowns in its consent agenda, items that are lumped together and voted on simultaneously.
Who’s getting the money
According to the breakdowns on the agenda, the largest sums of money from the payout will go to Comanche County Detention Center, receiving $331,230; the Comanche County Fairgrounds, receiving $42,809; and Comanche County Emergency Management, which will receive $29,868.
The money voted on Monday will be dispersed to county employees in the form of a $3-per-hour stipend, which will be added to the pay of workers until the total is paid out. The money will only apply to hours worked between April 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. Vacation, compensatory and sick hours were not eligible and were not factored into the payout.
Additionally, elected officials were not eligible for the payout.
David Floyd, a lawyer with the Floyd and Driver Law Firm in Norman who consulted with Comanche County and City of Lawton officials on how to spend ARPA funds, spoke at the commissioners meeting about the payments.
“This is the culmination of several months of work that we’ve done.” Floyd said.
Floyd also outlined some of the rules that influenced the commissioners’ decision on who would receive the payouts.
“Eligible work is any work necessary to maintain a county government,” Floyd said.
Allen McCall, retired district judge for Comanche County, has attended commissioners meetings in the past to voice concerns about the planned allotment of ARPA funds. He said he was unhappy with the decision made by the commissioners.
“It does not send a very good message that the very first expenditure of these funds is to reward their employees with $1.3 million to be divided among 250 people.” McCall said. “Do the math.”
The $12.5 million is only half of the money approved to go to Comanche County. The other half of the federal funds is set to release to the county in May next year.
The Comanche County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. every Monday on the third floor of the County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th. Meetings are open to the public.