The command team of 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery marked the unit’s upcoming deployment to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations with a fully masked and socially distanced color casing ceremony here Tuesday.
The ceremony took place in front of 75th Field Artillery Brigade’s headquarters building. Lt. Col. Andrew Hercik, battalion commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Hammonds rolled up 1-14 FA’s colors and encased them in an olive-drab sheath to signify the battalion’s impending change of location, where a separate ceremony will be held to uncase them prior to resuming operations.
Hercik said the Steel Warriors will conduct a number of missions during their nine-month deployment. As III Corps’s only air-mobile long-range precision fires asset, they will use their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve. They will also perform theater security cooperation with several countries in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.
Spartan Shield maintains a U.S. posture in Southwest Asia sufficient to strengthen its military partnerships and build partner capacity. Inherent Resolve is military deterrence against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
The battalion commander said the soldiers’ training progression for the deployment lasted approximately one year. They went through Tables 1-18 of the field artillery gated training strategy to attain battalion live-fire qualification.
Along with that they performed several live-fire air-land raids. Most recently they loaded their launchers onto C-17s here at Fort Sill, flew to Fort Polk, La., offloaded their HIMARS to conduct a live-fire mission and then returned home the same day.
Hercik said 1-14 FA’s rear detachment will be here to take care of the unit’s military families and any soldiers that remain behind during the deployment.
“We have a very active Family Readiness Group. I have full faith and confidence that our families will be well cared for while we are downrange, and I have to thank all of our volunteers from our Family Readiness Group for all the work that they’ve put in thus far, and all the work that I know they’re going to do while we’re deployed,” he said.