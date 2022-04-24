NORMAN — In front of a Spring Game record crowd of 75,360 and more than 250 former players who returned to campus, the Red team held off the White team 21-17 in Oklahoma’s Spring Game on Saturday at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The attendance mark was more than 20,000 higher than the previous Spring Game record.
It was Sooner Nation’s first on-the-field look at Brent Venables since he was hired as OU’s 23rd head coach in December. A bow was put on the day when former quarterback Baker Mayfield was honored at halftime and had his Heisman statue unveiled at Heisman Park immediately east of the stadium.
Freshman mid-year enrolle tailback Jovontae Barnes scored the game’s first points with a 1-yard rush to put the Red team ahead 7-0 just 89 seconds into the contest. The score was set up by a 48-yard completion from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Theo Wease.
The White squad answered on its second possession with a 21-yard field goal from freshman mid-year enrollee Gavin Marshall to make the score 7-3 .
DeMarco Murray, who served as head coach of the Red team, watched his squad tack on two more first-quarter touchdowns. Barnes found the end zone for a second time on a 3-yard rush before junior receiver Marvin Mims hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel to make the score 21-3.
In the second quarter, junior college transfer Tawee Walker responded for Miguel Chavis’ White team with an 11-yard TD rush to cut the deficit to 21-10 before halftime.
The White squad drew closer thanks to one of the day’s highlight plays, a 95-yard third-quarter TD reception by another freshman mid-year enrollee, Jayden Gibson, from redshirt sophomore quarterback Micah Bowens. But the White squad drew no closer and was halted on the game’s final drive as Red preserved the 21-17 victory.
Gabriel took snaps for both sides in the first half, completing 19 of his 28 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. Barnes shined in his Sooner debut, finishing with 60 yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Walker handled 13 carries for 55 yards and a score, while Eric Gray closed his day with 54 yards on four rushes. Gibson led all players with 113 yards on three receptions, highlighted by his 95-yard score. Drake Stoops hauled in four catches for 30 yards.
Marcus Stripling tallied four tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks en route to a five-tackle day. Ethan Downs finished with two sacks and four tackles for the Red Team. Clayton Smith, Jake McCoy and Jeffery Johnson led the White Team with four tackles apiece, as Johnson tallied a sack. Kendall Dennis grabbed an interception and also tallied two tackles.
Michael Turk punted five times for 252 yards (50.4 avg), pinning the Red Team at the 1-yard line and sending another punt into the end zone. Josh Plaster handled punting duties for the Red Team, finishing with a 46.6 yards per punt average with eight punts.
The 2022 season officially kicks off on Sept. 3 when the Sooners host UTEP in Norman.