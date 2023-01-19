New regulations helps soldiers cook in barracks

Cpl. Chase Nelson adds rice to an instant pot. Nelson is able to do light cooking in the barracks because of a change in regulation.

 Ashley Kutac/Fort Sill

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, approved a memorandum Dec. 13, 2022, that allows all soldiers and Marines residing in permanent-party barracks to perform light-duty cooking. Whether or not a kitchenette is present in the barracks, soldiers and Marines can now utilize several indoor cooking appliances such as crock pots, George Foreman Grills, and instant pots to prepare their own meals.

When asked why this safety standard was changed, Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, Garrison command sergeant major, narrowed it down to improving their lives in the barracks.