As I reverently placed a Wreaths Across America red beribboned wreath on my parents’ grave at Fort Sill Post Cemetery Dec. 19, my imagination drifted back to what Christmas 1944 must surely have been like for them.
Both were U.S. Army officers then, deployed to the European Theater of Operations, where Dad served as a field artillery officer in the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry “Thunderbird” Division unit that discovered and liberated the main concentration camp at Dachau, and Mom was an Army nurse assigned to a hospital unit in Lt. Gen. George S. Patton Jr.’s Third Army.
While the weather for this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony and subsequent wreaths placement at Post cemetery was quite pleasant – with sunny skies, temperatures near 50 degrees, and a gentle breeze – such has not always been the case.
Dec. 17, 2016’s event was held while 30- to 50-mph wind gusts whipped down the Great Plains, unimpeded, directly out of the north. Those gale force winds drove the close-to-freezing air temperature down so that it felt like it was 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
This time of year, every year — but especially so when facing into arctic blasts such as those in 2016 — I can’t help but wonder what it must have been like for our World War II European Theater of Operations soldiers during the Battle of the Bulge, as they conducted combat operations in the Ardennes and battled the coldest winter Europe had experienced in some 40 years.
Why wonder, you ask?
My mother, an Army nurse whose (Third Army) 121st Evacuation Hospital had come ashore Omaha Beach in mid-June 1944, some 11 days after D-Day, the sand still stained crimson with American blood even after those 11 days of tidal action, had then followed behind the 1st Infantry “Big Red One” Division, the 101st “Screaming Eagles” Airborne Division, and the 8th Army Air Force.
While supporting the 101st Airborne, the 121st Evac and my mother were quartered in the vicinity of Bastogne, Belgium, that bitterly cold December of 1944.
The Germans had surrounded the 101st and on Dec. 22, 1944, demanded its surrender — to which Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe, the 101st’s acting commanding general, succinctly replied, “NUTS!”
My mother’s subsequent actions there on or about Christmas Day 1944, about which to me she never spoke, even though I asked on occasion, earned her the Bronze Star Medal out of Patton’s Third Army headquarters.
Several years ago, while oh, so very carefully turning the heavy black paper pages of her World War II scrap book, I came across my mother’s two-sided color copy of Patton’s legendary “fair weather prayer” (one of 250,000 printed and distributed to every officer and soldier of Third Army).
The prayer is accompanied on the reverse by a personal Christmas Day 1944 message from Gen. Patton, and his signature.
Never forget to honor the selfless sacrifices and heroic deeds of those who have served in the military, especially those who have experienced combat.
Annually, the Wreaths Across America program commemorates our nation’s veterans and adheres to the motto: Remember. Honor. Teach.
Remember our fallen veterans.
Honor those who serve.
Teach our children the value of freedom.