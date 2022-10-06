First, she verifies her soldiers bring her the right round, then she checks the Fire Control Center to ensure her gunner has laid the gun according to the fire mission, and with a sweep of her hand and the command to fire, Sgt. Lisette Ugalde becomes the first female howitzer section chief.

Ugalde, Bravo Battery, has made Fort Sill history by becoming the first female section chief for 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment.