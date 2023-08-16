World Cup Antetokounmpo Out Basketball

In this file photo Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat in Miami, April 24.

 AP

NEW YORK — The first basket of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament likely will be made in Indianapolis.

The league unveiled the 60-game schedule for group play of the new event on Tuesday — with the first game set to be Cleveland visiting Indiana on Nov. 3, the opener of what is scheduled to be seven games on that first night of matchups.

Tags

Recommended for you